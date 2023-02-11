ECU Health clinic closures stir more support for Medicaid expansion

ECH Health’s decision to close five clinics has rekindled talk about the struggles of rural health care and whether Medicaid expansion would help keep doors open.

This health system announced in January it would close five primary care clinics, including locations in Williamston and Snow Hill, and its inpatient behavioral health unit in Roanoke Rapids by March. The closures will cut operating expenses to help make up for a $46 million revenue loss the system suffered in the 2022 fiscal year.

ECU Health said that the loss was due to a “disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients” as well as high costs to hire travel staff. The clinics in Snow Hill, Williamston, Jacksonville, Wilson and Aurora were closed because they had fewer patients, according to Brian Floyd, president of ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville and chief operating officer for ECU Health. The operations will be consolidated with other sites.

Health care providers across the U.S. are having to make the same difficult decisions, Floyd said, with 50 percent of hospitals nationwide and more than 60 percent of hospitals in the state operating with negative margins. That comes as more and more people require care.

“There are more patients that are sicker in this post-pandemic arena,” Floyd said. “There are patients who didn’t get health care for three years at a primary care or lower level of care who now have more chronic disease issues or advanced care needs than they might have before. That was a disruption.”

While more people are getting sick, Floyd said, health care systems across the county have lost 20 percent of their workforce throughout the pandemic. Hospitals have had to turn to travel nurses to make up for staffing losses. Paying for travel nurses is the biggest financial burden hospital systems face. He said systems could previously employ temporary staff at rates of $15-$20 million per year but that rate has increased almost tenfold to $150 million annually.

North Carolina large rural population presents difficulty too, Floyd said, since those residents tend to have higher instances of chronic diseases. The low population density in rural areas means fewer resources are available. The Brody School of Medicine, East Carolina University and ECU Health have centralized facilities in Greenville that see the highest patient numbers, but they are not easily accessible.

Peg O’Connell is a Farmville resident and chair of Care4Carolina, a coalition of 155 organizations with an interest in health care. She said that transportation is a major obstacle. People in southern and western Pitt County are having to take longer trips to Greenville and that residents of Snow Hill are going to Kinston or Duplin County. On top of that workers in the state’s two primary industries, agriculture and tourism, do not receive insurance from an employer.

Those and other rural patients who are uninsured or underinsured still need to seek care, which adds strain and prevents bills from being paid in the ECU Health system. When patients cannot pay their bills, hospital systems and rural doctors are forced to take on the cost, according to Floyd.

“What we see is a national crisis, a state crisis and a rural crisis manifesting here at ECU Health,” Floyd said.

While Floyd said it is not uncommon for clinics in rural areas to operate on negative profit margins, expanding Medicaid access in North Carolina would give systems at least some relief. It’s estimated that 500,000 people across the state would receive benefits and be about to pay into the system.

That’s proven, Floyd said, citing a study by the American Hospital System which states that 74 percent of rural health care closures are being seen in states where Medicaid expansion is not in place or has been in place for less than a year. That’s cause for the hospital system and groups like C4C to lobby North Carolina’s legislature to take action.

Pitt County’s delegates to the House of Representatives agree that action is needed. Rep. Timothy Reeder, the Republican representing N.C. House District 9, and Rep. Gloristine Brown, District 8’s sitting Democrat, said they are both in favor of a vote for expansion. A bill passed the Senate in last year’s session but stalled in the House.

On Wednesday, HB 76, titled An Act to Provide North Carolina Citizens with Greater Access to Healthcare Options, was filed in the House of Representatives. The legislation would do away with a 2013 bill rejecting the Affordable Care Act’s optional Medicaid expansion and amend general statutes to expand coverage.

For Reeder, a practicing emergency physician under the ECU Health umbrella, Medicaid expansion makes sense both for health care and the economy.

“We know that many patients in rural areas struggle with access to care and are underinsured or lack health insurance,” Reeder said. “In addition, many rural hospitals and physicians are having financial difficulties. Medicaid expansion would provide significant resources to help rural facilities to survive and to be able to provide services in local communities. Having local care is much better for patients and families. Last year, North Carolina left $5.9 billion federal funds on the table.”

Reeder also said that, while he was not involved in the decision to close ECU Health clinics, Medicaid expansion would have provided “significant resources” in helping the system.

“Expansion would not only help rural health care facilities, but it will be an economic driver for North Carolina,” Reeder said. “The NC Rural Center projects that there will be 83,000 jobs created with expansion.”

O’Connell said that in the eight years she has been an advocate for expansion she has seen six rural hospitals close because they could not afford to operate. That puts a damper on local economies.

“Around those hospitals are all the things that go with them,” O’Connell said. “Even in a small town that’s doctor’s offices, that’s all the physical therapy people.

“When that hospital goes away that segment of the economy dies. I mean, people don’t die. Not that minute. But, the people don’t have access to quick and quality health care and then the prospects of the town ever turning itself around are bleak.”

Brown, the former mayor of Bethel, population 1,381 as of the 2021 Census, said lives are at stake in her town and her district. Satellite clinics, as well as telemedicine, would go a long way in treating seniors and other rural residents.

“I have a bad feeling that without (Medicaid expansion) we’re going to have a lot of people that are just going to decide not to do anything and I think our death rate may go up,” Brown said. “With people having to decide, and then with the cost of transportation.

“When you have these locations within your communities or neighborhoods it does make a difference.”

Brown said the announcement by ECU Health on clinic closures “hurt” and is reflective of the state as a whole.

“This is going to happen and our death toll is likely to start climbing harder than it should,” Brown said. “It’s scary.”

While Reeder and Brown are in favor of Medicaid expansion, the two freshmen are not sure where the House sits on voting lines. Reeder said he has not had a chance to speak with many members on the topic. Brown said that she is hopeful but that there is no guarantee.

According to O’Connell, who spends much of her time lobbying, both Senate Majority Leader Phil Berger and House Majority Leader Tim Moore have spoken favorably on expansion.

If a vote does pass both chambers and get approved by Gov. Roy Cooper, Floyd said expansion will still not be a panacea.

“It’s not the sole thing that makes it better, it just helps us a little bit,” Floyd said.

O’Connell acknowledged that is the case too.

“Medicaid expansion is not the silver bullet,” O’Connell said. “It’s not going to cure all our ills but, this is going to sound corny, it would be a tremendous shot in the arm for our state and rural health care.”