Greenville police: Gang operation yielded at least 40 arrests

Greenville Police Department officials said more than 40 felony charges levied against gang members since mid-December are part of an ongoing enforcement initiative that slowed organized criminal activity in the early days of 2023.

The department’s Gang Unit on Dec. 14 began securing warrants that charged known gang members with the crime of soliciting gang activity. The charge is added when police can show a gang member persuaded someone to commit criminal acts that advance a gang’s activity or when criminal activity was used to advance a gang member’s status in an organization.

Chief Ted Sauls said in an interview last week with Gang Unit leader Sgt. William White that he directed the unit to begin gathering evidence to secure warrants after a spike in gun violence that involved people who identified as gang members. Sauls said offenders were connected to “ongoing criminal enterprise” which is “plaguing residents and visitors.”

Most cases involved at least two people charged in violent criminal offenses that were drug or gun-related, said Sgt. White. The offenders also had to be documented or validated gang members, White said.

“We took those criteria, looked at those cases and developed an investigation to say their activity was in furtherance of their criminal organization they were associated with,” White said.

“If they are committing a criminal activity to gain status within their gang, to further their rank within their gang, then they are soliciting their own gang activity,” White said.

On Dec. 15, police arrested 16 people on the charge. Arrests have been ongoing since then, and white said more are in the works. Alleged offenders include suspects already in custody on other charges and others who were not in jail. Court documents in 27 of the arrests spell out a number of gang names including the 300 Gang and the Bloods.

Among those was Da’Rondai Hill, 19, 1921 Norcott Circle, who was arrested for an Aug. 24 incident where he possessed a stolen firearm. A warrant connected that crime to criminal activity by gang members Lamikah Baptist, 18, and Keshawn Speight, 18, meant to further the interests of the 300 Gang. Baptist on Jan. 16 was arrested for a drive-by shooting on Greene Street where he wielded an automatic handgun.

Another charge for soliciting gang activity was levied on Quajean Taft, 22, who on June 12 was arrested for possessing a handgun previously stolen from the Greenville Convention Center during a gun show. The weapon was one of nine stolen during the show by a former convention center employee, Christopher Balijah Smith, 21. Smith was not named in court documents.

White said the volume of the arrests had an impact. In the two weeks following the arrests, gang activity fell “pretty much quiet.”

“They did not understand what happened or how it was used, so they didn’t know how they could move in the city,” White said. “They didn’t know ... who was being charged, who wasn’t being charged, so it had an impact that way.”

Sauls said the department has to be creative to clamp down on gang activity because the benefits of any operation wear off over time.

“We are constantly looking for ways to morph, adapt, what we do so it’s always a little bit different,” Sauls said. “We don’t want the criminal element to know all the tools in our toolbox until we deploy it.”

The Gang Unit was formed in 2006 when Sauls was a lieutenant and the department was developing a better understanding of how gangs operated. What police had previously seen as “beefs” between local organizations was defined as a larger problem, he said.

The nature of organized crime in Pitt County has changed in that time, White said, with about 10 to 12 classified “active” gangs more widely dispersed in the area. That has required greater cooperation with other municipal departments, county, state and federal agencies through efforts like a gang task force.

“Gangs themselves are not being solely isolated to particular areas now,” White said. “They’re diffused out now and extremely mobile. We have individuals that could be from Farmville coming into Greenville to commit criminal activities and vice versa, so we need to develop a pattern and system to address that activity.”

White said there are some “hot spots” in the city but that those are isolated. Two examples he gave included certain parts of Moyewood and areas near Greene and Brown streets.

However that mobile aspect means gangs do not have to be centralized in Greenville to operate, White said, and some organizations in Greenville have ties with larger groups such as the United Blood Nation, which answers to leadership in New York, and Crips answering as far as California.

“That whole set, and when I say set I mean a defined gang, does not have to be within Greenville,” White said. “The head person could be in, per se, Rocky Mount, and then they’ll have five different other people within the Greenville area.”

A major concern for the department has been the rising recruitment of young people in the community, sometimes starting at 11 or 12 years old. White said that young people are often manipulated to commit crimes because they will be tried as juveniles. That is in part from a 2019 legislative action that raised the age of adult offenders from 16 to 18, according to White.

He said a good example of that occurred in the Kearney Park neighborhood on May 14, 2021, when three 14-year-olds were taken into custody shortly after at 17-year-old was shot in the stomach in the 1800 block of Kennedy Circle.

The department at that time reported the shooting was part of a dispute between rival gangs labeled 1700 and 300. It sparked two other retaliatory shootings, the first about 12:30 p.m. May 15 in the 300 block of Haven Drive. A woman was shot in the thigh inside her apartment but was not believed to be the intended target.

Later that night two people were shot in the area of Pitt and Brown Street.

In defining incidents, the Gang Unit differentiates between gang-motivated activity and incidents involving gang members. The former is where White’s unit operates.

White also said it would be speculative to assume that a majority of criminal activities such as thefts of firearms are related to gang activity. There are examples of that in eastern North Carolina he said, such as a theft ring in Wayne County stealing firearms from vehicles.

Sauls said that data is even more difficult to define for incidents like shootings. Kristen Hunter, the department’s public information officer, noted that there is a mix of motives in homicides that includes domestic disputes. She said that most of the time homicides involve a victim and suspect who knew one another.

In 2021, the unit was recognized as the state’s gang unit of the year for its work in 2019 and 2020 by the North Carolina Gang Investigator’s Association. It consists of White and six officers including a K-9 handler.

“I definitely have a good group of individuals,” said White. “The operation (to build soliciting cases) was a branch out of one of my officers who came to me, white-boarded with me and discussed it.

“I do have a lot of forward-thinking individuals on my unit who work ... incredibly hard to keep the City of Greenville as safe as they can.”