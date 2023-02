I leaned on the fence next to my teammate near the starting line at the state track and field championships. We were high school juniors, and we were there for a closer look at the dudes who had been blowing away our modest times that long-ago spring.

With a heat of runners priming for the 100-meter dash, one stepped in front of his blocks, and informed his competitors, matter-of-fact, that he was about to “beat all of you [masterful fellas]!”