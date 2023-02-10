ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Rep. Maxwell Frost

 Jim talks to the first Gen Z member of the House. He was 25 when he was elected in November. Rep. Frost represents the Orlando area but has South Florida roots. As five years since the Parkland shooting approaches, Jim will talk with him about how the shooting fueled his activism.              Guest:  U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost/(D) FLORIDA DISTRICT 10 - ORLANDO
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Super Bowl eats: Where to get BBQ in Central Florida

It's cheesesteaks vs. barbecue in honor of the Chiefs and Eagles making it to Super Bowl LVII. Big Lee's BBQ in Ocala, Florida, stopped by Good Day Orlando to talk about their burnt ends, BBQ, and favorite game day eats.
OCALA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Seminole Towne Center | Mall in Sanford, Florida

Seminole Towne Center is a super-regional enclosed mall located in Sanford, Florida, 20 mi (32 km) north of Orlando at the intersection of I-4 and SR 417. It has 1,136,579 square feet (105,591.6 m2) of gross leasable space. Current anchors are JCPenney, Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, & Elev8 Fun, With 2 vacant anchors which are the former Macy's & Burlington.
SANFORD, FL
vieravoice.com

Jetlines postpones service to MLB

The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) has been advised that Canada Jetlines will postpone the start of their service between Toronto and Melbourne. The startup air carrier planned to celebrate its inaugural flight to Melbourne on Feb. 16, but due to unforeseen operational issues, service will be delayed. The airline stated once these issues are resolved, it will announce details regarding updated flight schedules.
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Longtime WESH 2 journalist Amanda Dukes retires from TV news after 33 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's a bittersweet day at WESH 2. A constant presence in our newsroom for 25 years, Amanda Dukes, is hanging up the microphone and retiring from TV news. During Amanda's career at WESH, she's done it all. We could not let her leave without looking back at where this job has taken her and where she has taken all of you at home, our viewers.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach man killed in deadly Ormond Beach crash

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police say a Daytona Beach man lost his life on Saturday following a deadly crash. The Ormond Beach Police Department says 60-year-old Wayne Boushell was riding a motorcycle westbound on Sterthaus Drive and went to make a left turn onto southbound Nova Road.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
tourcounsel.com

West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida

West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
OCOEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
COCOA, FL
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy