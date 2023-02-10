Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms, Isolated Tornadoes, Heavy Rain Likely to Hit Central Florida This Weekend
The weather reports said severe storms, strong winds, and heavy rain could unload in Central Florida this Saturday. There is a possibility of isolated tornadoes. Motorists and commuters in Central Florida should stay updated with the weather, especially the isolated tornadoes. Heavy rain and possible tornadoes. According to Wesh 2...
Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Rep. Maxwell Frost
Jim talks to the first Gen Z member of the House. He was 25 when he was elected in November. Rep. Frost represents the Orlando area but has South Florida roots. As five years since the Parkland shooting approaches, Jim will talk with him about how the shooting fueled his activism. Guest: U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost/(D) FLORIDA DISTRICT 10 - ORLANDO
fox35orlando.com
Super Bowl eats: Where to get BBQ in Central Florida
It's cheesesteaks vs. barbecue in honor of the Chiefs and Eagles making it to Super Bowl LVII. Big Lee's BBQ in Ocala, Florida, stopped by Good Day Orlando to talk about their burnt ends, BBQ, and favorite game day eats.
State returns $6M in unclaimed property to Orlando residents, says more is waiting
Statewide, there are still billions of dollars that have yet to be claimed.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
tourcounsel.com
Seminole Towne Center | Mall in Sanford, Florida
Seminole Towne Center is a super-regional enclosed mall located in Sanford, Florida, 20 mi (32 km) north of Orlando at the intersection of I-4 and SR 417. It has 1,136,579 square feet (105,591.6 m2) of gross leasable space. Current anchors are JCPenney, Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, & Elev8 Fun, With 2 vacant anchors which are the former Macy's & Burlington.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach ready for expected crowds in coming weeks ahead of popular events
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach is ready and excited for expected crowds in the coming weeks and months. The city has a lot to look forward to, with Daytona 500, Bike Week, and spring break around the corner the city is welcoming people to visit, even with the area recovering from the Hurricane season.
Police: Love triangle leads to deadly shooting in Daytona Beach
Police in Daytona Beach are investigating a deadly shooting.
vieravoice.com
Jetlines postpones service to MLB
The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) has been advised that Canada Jetlines will postpone the start of their service between Toronto and Melbourne. The startup air carrier planned to celebrate its inaugural flight to Melbourne on Feb. 16, but due to unforeseen operational issues, service will be delayed. The airline stated once these issues are resolved, it will announce details regarding updated flight schedules.
fox35orlando.com
Palm Coast man accused of shooting employee inside Kentucky hotel, deputies say
A man from Palm Coast, Florida, has been charged with first-degree murder after he began shooting inside a Kentucky hotel and struck an employee multiple times, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said it received reports Saturday morning of someone shooting inside...
WESH
Longtime WESH 2 journalist Amanda Dukes retires from TV news after 33 years
ORLANDO, Fla. — It's a bittersweet day at WESH 2. A constant presence in our newsroom for 25 years, Amanda Dukes, is hanging up the microphone and retiring from TV news. During Amanda's career at WESH, she's done it all. We could not let her leave without looking back at where this job has taken her and where she has taken all of you at home, our viewers.
WESH
Daytona Beach man killed in deadly Ormond Beach crash
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police say a Daytona Beach man lost his life on Saturday following a deadly crash. The Ormond Beach Police Department says 60-year-old Wayne Boushell was riding a motorcycle westbound on Sterthaus Drive and went to make a left turn onto southbound Nova Road.
Piece of construction collapses at Daytona Beach hospital, firefighters say
Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to Halifax Hospital after a construction collapse Sunday.
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
fox35orlando.com
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
WESH
Colleagues share favorite memories of longtime WESH 2 News journalist Amanda Dukes
ORLANDO, Fla. — Well-known and respected journalist Amanda Dukes has recently announced her retirement from WESH 2 News after a long and successful career. Throughout her time as a reporter, Amanda has covered countless stories, interviewed countless people, and made a lasting impact on the community she serves. As...
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
WESH
15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Florida driver rescued from fiery crash by Flagler deputies, Good Samaritans
PALM COAST, Fla. - A driver was rescued from a burning, crashed car following the quick actions of two Flagler County deputies and Good Samaritans, officials said. The crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in front of the Toms Gibbs Chevrolet on State Road 100 East in Palm Coast. Deputies...
WESH
Police: Volusia County teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County high school teacher and coach has been arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Port Orange police say they got a report on Friday of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a 15-year-old student and a teacher at Atlantic High School.
