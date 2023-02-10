Read full article on original website
CBC News
899 people received care from fake nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, health authority says
Imposter Brigitte Cleroux was involved in the treatment of 899 patients during her year posing as a perioperative nurse at B.C. Women's Hospital, newly filed court documents reveal. Before now, the public has remained in the dark about exactly how many people were affected by the 51-year-old's alleged fraud at...
One-time payment of $600 to benefit thousands of workers in the United States
The Economic Relief Program for Agricultural and Food Workers now offers the possibility to apply for the one-time payment of $600.00 USD. This will be available to Californian workers in these sectors, although immigrants and undocumented workers are eligible.
We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters
OpenAI's ChatGPT has no qualms about taking your job -but it believes it will have a "net positive" impact on the economy. The ChatGPT fear is real. The A.I. is already outstripping human candidates on job applications and top economists have said it will take over half the jobs in the U.S., while lowering the wages of the roles remaining.
There’s a big skills gap at work right now. These are the top 10 skills employers are looking for
Many HR professionals say their companies are struggling to recruit and retain employees with the right skill set. Although the peak of the Great Resignation may be over, many companies are still struggling with the fallout. Nearly seven in 10 human resource professionals believe their organization has a skills gap,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Job Interview Tips From an HR Pro Who Tracked Her Job Search for 69 Days on TikTok
When Jordan Gibbs was laid off from Lyft in November, she joined thousands of other tech workers suddenly on the job market. But as a recruiter with eight years of experiencing hiring in tech, Gibbs, 31, had a leg up in terms of getting organized for her impending job search. She even documented the whole thing on TikTok, first as means of keeping herself motivated, and then because viewers commented they were going through the same thing and wanted to learn from her.
SNAP Theft: Taxpayers Pay Millions of Dollars For Stolen Food Stamps
A rise in fraud involving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits has consequences beyond just the individual victims of theft. Government efforts to deal with the problem end up...
Walmart Announces Pay Raises for Employees
Walmart is making big plans to invest in its employees. According to a press release that was released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, it stated that Walmart will initiate raises next month for at least 3,000 of its employees. This will now bring the average U.S. associate's hourly salary to...
Federal lawsuit alleges Pigeon Forge hotel operator employed children, denied workers wages
The U.S. Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against a Pigeon Forge hotel, claiming that its management did not pay employees at least minimum wage and that it employed two minors under the age of 12.
Social Security update: First of two double direct payments worth $1,828 to arrive in 18 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive the first of two payments in the month of March, each worth $914, in 18 days.
Four undergraduate degrees to help with job security
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Finding the perfect job for the future in a world where the job market is fast-changing, can be worrisome and daunting, but preparing does not hurt. Students and the workforce should adapt to align with future job demands and get job security. If you are pursuing an undergraduate degree, you should […]
Federal government to end SNAP emergency allotments
Press Release The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federally funded program meant to supplement the
WSYX ABC6
February marks final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Congress recently passed legislation making February the final month for eligible households to receive emergency SNAP benefits before returning to pre-pandemic levels. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is a program that helps people meet basic nutritional needs. Beginning in March,...
10 Certifications That Can Boost Your Salary
In a competitive job market and with increasing layoffs -- especially in the tech sector -- every differentiator can make a huge impact. One way to go about this is getting a professional...
Military.com
Here Are the Five P's of Job Search Progress
Job hunting can be similar to a marketing project, only this time the P words are positioning, process and persistence, followed closely by performance and personality. The product, you, is composed of all of the above. Only if you execute your search skillfully will there be a chance to sell to prospective employers.
splashmags.com
The Importance of Training Employees on Health and Safety Protocols
Training employees on health and safety protocols is crucial for a company’s well-being and productivity. A safe and healthy work environment not only protects employees from potential accidents and injuries but also helps to increase morale and build trust within the company. In this blog post, we will explore...
thepennyhoarder.com
Need a Full-Time Temp Job? Work Through June 30 as a Data Entry Contractor
CivicPlus, a tech platform, is hiring a temporary data entry contractor. This is a full-time position expected to last through June 30. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States. You will be executing inbound leads and adding accounts and contracts for the sales team. You must...
aiexpress.io
How to Prepare for a Smart Contract Audit
Getting audited these days is equal to getting licensed. It makes your protocol extra trusted and safe and attracts extra customers. With safety being one of many prime considerations of web3 user-space audit has now turn out to be a really essential half. That is evident by analysing how even the large fishes like polygon have began getting exterior audits.
FireRescue1
Nothing in life is free: Misuse of federal grant money
When it comes to federal grant funds, it’s obvious many public safety agencies are not following the rules — Gordon Graham here! In this article I will continue our discussion regarding Family Nine of the “10 Families of Risk” –Financial and Reputational Risks. But first, I want to thank you for the feedback you have given me regarding previous articles in this series. I frequently receive comments such as, “It is as if you work in my department – we had almost the exact same thing happen here” and “Who in my department is feeding you this information?”
psychologytoday.com
How (Not) to Find a Job
Many zero-gen students experience a U.S. job market that is marred with nepotism. They have precarious visa situations for which they face negative discriminations. They need to adopt new strategies and connect with like-minded professionals to find the right job. Mohammed has been applying for jobs repeatedly but nothing turned...
ceoworld.biz
A prescription for employers in 2023
Employee satisfaction levels have generally been on the decline in recent years. Factors such as job insecurity, lack of opportunities for advancement, and inadequate compensation have been cited as contributing to this trend. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on employee satisfaction, with many workers reporting increased stress and burnout due to remote work and other related issues.
