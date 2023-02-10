ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Job Interview Tips From an HR Pro Who Tracked Her Job Search for 69 Days on TikTok

When Jordan Gibbs was laid off from Lyft in November, she joined thousands of other tech workers suddenly on the job market. But as a recruiter with eight years of experiencing hiring in tech, Gibbs, 31, had a leg up in terms of getting organized for her impending job search. She even documented the whole thing on TikTok, first as means of keeping herself motivated, and then because viewers commented they were going through the same thing and wanted to learn from her.
KPEL 96.5

Walmart Announces Pay Raises for Employees

Walmart is making big plans to invest in its employees. According to a press release that was released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, it stated that Walmart will initiate raises next month for at least 3,000 of its employees. This will now bring the average U.S. associate's hourly salary to...
WVNS

Four undergraduate degrees to help with job security

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Finding the perfect job for the future in a world where the job market is fast-changing, can be worrisome and daunting, but preparing does not hurt. Students and the workforce should adapt to align with future job demands and get job security. If you are pursuing an undergraduate degree, you should […]
Military.com

Here Are the Five P's of Job Search Progress

Job hunting can be similar to a marketing project, only this time the P words are positioning, process and persistence, followed closely by performance and personality. The product, you, is composed of all of the above. Only if you execute your search skillfully will there be a chance to sell to prospective employers.
splashmags.com

The Importance of Training Employees on Health and Safety Protocols

Training employees on health and safety protocols is crucial for a company’s well-being and productivity. A safe and healthy work environment not only protects employees from potential accidents and injuries but also helps to increase morale and build trust within the company. In this blog post, we will explore...
thepennyhoarder.com

Need a Full-Time Temp Job? Work Through June 30 as a Data Entry Contractor

CivicPlus, a tech platform, is hiring a temporary data entry contractor. This is a full-time position expected to last through June 30. You may work from home from anywhere in the United States. You will be executing inbound leads and adding accounts and contracts for the sales team. You must...
aiexpress.io

How to Prepare for a Smart Contract Audit

Getting audited these days is equal to getting licensed. It makes your protocol extra trusted and safe and attracts extra customers. With safety being one of many prime considerations of web3 user-space audit has now turn out to be a really essential half. That is evident by analysing how even the large fishes like polygon have began getting exterior audits.
FireRescue1

Nothing in life is free: Misuse of federal grant money

When it comes to federal grant funds, it’s obvious many public safety agencies are not following the rules — Gordon Graham here! In this article I will continue our discussion regarding Family Nine of the “10 Families of Risk” –Financial and Reputational Risks. But first, I want to thank you for the feedback you have given me regarding previous articles in this series. I frequently receive comments such as, “It is as if you work in my department – we had almost the exact same thing happen here” and “Who in my department is feeding you this information?”
psychologytoday.com

How (Not) to Find a Job

Many zero-gen students experience a U.S. job market that is marred with nepotism. They have precarious visa situations for which they face negative discriminations. They need to adopt new strategies and connect with like-minded professionals to find the right job. Mohammed has been applying for jobs repeatedly but nothing turned...
ceoworld.biz

A prescription for employers in 2023

Employee satisfaction levels have generally been on the decline in recent years. Factors such as job insecurity, lack of opportunities for advancement, and inadequate compensation have been cited as contributing to this trend. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on employee satisfaction, with many workers reporting increased stress and burnout due to remote work and other related issues.

