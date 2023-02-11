Friday, Feb. 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Norwayne 84, Hillsdale 45
Norwayne is in the midst of one of the best stretches in program history and took another step forward with a league championship Friday night.
The Bobcats clinched at least a share of the Wayne County Athletic League title with a rout of Hillsdale, improving to 12-1 in league play. A win over Dalton next Friday would give the Bobcats the outright title. Either way, it's Norwayne's first WCAL title since 2014.
Norwayne: Justin Rupp 26 points, 7 rebounds; Ethan Hann 19 points, 6 assists; Parker Metsker 13 points, 7 assists; Braden West 12 points
Hillsdale: Nick Kandel 18 points
Smithville 74, Northwestern 45
Smithville: Reece Riggenbach 14 points, Evan Steiner 13, Carter Piatt 11, Quinn Maibach 10, Mac Butzer 9
Northwestern: Owen Ferriman 14 points, Brett Alberts 11, Jacob Ward 8
Madison 57, West Holmes 52
West Holmes: Mason Wolfe 14 points, Nate Fair 13, Zander Shultz 12
Mansfield Christian 62, Central Christian 46
Central Christian: Lyle Endsley 22 points, Thatcher Rohrer 11, Richard Carr 8
Lexington 73, Wooster 50
No statistics provided.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Div. II Akron Sectional
Teams: Orrville (7th of 25)
Orrville: Emily Batchlet (3rd, 50 freestyle, 26.29; 8th, 100 freestyle, 58.95), Aleah Daugherty (3rd, 200 individual medley, 2:27.31; 3rd, 500 freestyle, 5:50.17); Brenna Martin (8th, 100 butterfly, 1:08.71; 10th, 500 freestyle, 6:15.68); Batchlet/Daugherty/Rachel Dreher/Brenna Martin (3rd, 200 freestyle relay, 1:51.56)
This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Prep Roundup: Norwayne clinches share of first WCAL title since 2014
Comments / 0