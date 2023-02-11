Friday, Feb. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Norwayne 84, Hillsdale 45

Norwayne is in the midst of one of the best stretches in program history and took another step forward with a league championship Friday night.

The Bobcats clinched at least a share of the Wayne County Athletic League title with a rout of Hillsdale, improving to 12-1 in league play. A win over Dalton next Friday would give the Bobcats the outright title. Either way, it's Norwayne's first WCAL title since 2014.

Norwayne: Justin Rupp 26 points, 7 rebounds; Ethan Hann 19 points, 6 assists; Parker Metsker 13 points, 7 assists; Braden West 12 points

Hillsdale: Nick Kandel 18 points

Smithville 74, Northwestern 45

Smithville: Reece Riggenbach 14 points, Evan Steiner 13, Carter Piatt 11, Quinn Maibach 10, Mac Butzer 9

Northwestern: Owen Ferriman 14 points, Brett Alberts 11, Jacob Ward 8

Madison 57, West Holmes 52

West Holmes: Mason Wolfe 14 points, Nate Fair 13, Zander Shultz 12

Mansfield Christian 62, Central Christian 46

Central Christian: Lyle Endsley 22 points, Thatcher Rohrer 11, Richard Carr 8

Lexington 73, Wooster 50

No statistics provided.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Div. II Akron Sectional

Teams: Orrville (7th of 25)

Orrville: Emily Batchlet (3rd, 50 freestyle, 26.29; 8th, 100 freestyle, 58.95), Aleah Daugherty (3rd, 200 individual medley, 2:27.31; 3rd, 500 freestyle, 5:50.17); Brenna Martin (8th, 100 butterfly, 1:08.71; 10th, 500 freestyle, 6:15.68); Batchlet/Daugherty/Rachel Dreher/Brenna Martin (3rd, 200 freestyle relay, 1:51.56)

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Prep Roundup: Norwayne clinches share of first WCAL title since 2014