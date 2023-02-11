Open in App
Creston, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Record

Prep Roundup: Norwayne clinches share of first WCAL title since 2014

By Staff report,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hCSVT_0kjx0mKs00

Friday, Feb. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Norwayne 84, Hillsdale 45

Norwayne is in the midst of one of the best stretches in program history and took another step forward with a league championship Friday night.

The Bobcats clinched at least a share of the Wayne County Athletic League title with a rout of Hillsdale, improving to 12-1 in league play. A win over Dalton next Friday would give the Bobcats the outright title. Either way, it's Norwayne's first WCAL title since 2014.

Norwayne: Justin Rupp 26 points, 7 rebounds; Ethan Hann 19 points, 6 assists; Parker Metsker 13 points, 7 assists; Braden West 12 points

Hillsdale: Nick Kandel 18 points

Smithville 74, Northwestern 45

Smithville: Reece Riggenbach 14 points, Evan Steiner 13, Carter Piatt 11, Quinn Maibach 10, Mac Butzer 9

Northwestern: Owen Ferriman 14 points, Brett Alberts 11, Jacob Ward 8

Madison 57, West Holmes 52

West Holmes: Mason Wolfe 14 points, Nate Fair 13, Zander Shultz 12

Mansfield Christian 62, Central Christian 46

Central Christian: Lyle Endsley 22 points, Thatcher Rohrer 11, Richard Carr 8

Lexington 73, Wooster 50

No statistics provided.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Div. II Akron Sectional

Teams: Orrville (7th of 25)

Orrville: Emily Batchlet (3rd, 50 freestyle, 26.29; 8th, 100 freestyle, 58.95), Aleah Daugherty (3rd, 200 individual medley, 2:27.31; 3rd, 500 freestyle, 5:50.17); Brenna Martin (8th, 100 butterfly, 1:08.71; 10th, 500 freestyle, 6:15.68); Batchlet/Daugherty/Rachel Dreher/Brenna Martin (3rd, 200 freestyle relay, 1:51.56)

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Prep Roundup: Norwayne clinches share of first WCAL title since 2014

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Akron, OH
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Ohio
Akron, OH4 days ago
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
Akron, OH6 days ago
Most Popular
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
St. Ignatius High School closed Monday because of threat
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Zanesville Woman Sentenced in Vehicular Homicide Case
Zanesville, OH3 days ago
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
Fairview Park, OH8 days ago
I-90 W reopened in Cleveland after crash
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland
East Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Driver flees after crashing car at Mentor Beach Park
Mentor, OH4 days ago
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Columbus, OH16 days ago
2 men recovered from Lake Erie are men who went missing days prior, ME confirms
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Ohio man, volunteer for church, gets life for raping two girls; “God has forgiven me”
New Philadelphia, OH6 days ago
Woman robbed at gunpoint while parked at Ohio ATM
Cleveland, OH15 days ago
'This is a very sad and unfortunate incident': Euclid Police officers shoot aggressive dog during kidnapping investigation
Euclid, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy