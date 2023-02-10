Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Japanese and Indian Appetizers
(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Japanese GDP and Indian wholesale inflation provide investors in Asia with a couple of appetizers on Tuesday, before markets feast on the main course later in the day - U.S. inflation. Japan's economy is expected to...
investing.com
BOJ governor speculation rattles Japanese yen, Nikkei index
Investing.com -- The Japanese yen sank against the dollar on Monday, while local stocks also tumbled as markets speculated over the next Bank of Japan Governor and the extension of the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy. The yen sank 0.6% to the dollar and was trading close to one-month lows,...
investing.com
Week Ahead – U.S. Inflation and BoJ Governor Nomination in Focus
An action-packed week lies ahead for FX traders. The dollar staged a recovery lately as markets priced in a higher peak for Fed rates, but whether this comeback has scope to continue will depend on the upcoming US inflation report. Over in Japan, the nation will enter a new chapter with the nomination of its next central bank chief, putting the spotlight on the yen.
Shock BOJ appointment sparks rush for Japanese economist's obscure texts
TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Prices of academic books written by the surprise pick for the Bank of Japan's new governor have shot up in recent days and the publisher of one of his volumes on monetary policy said it was considering new runs to meet demand.
CNBC
Asia markets fall ahead of economic data release, yen remains volatile on BOJ nomination report
Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.88% lower at 27,427.92 and the Topix was down 0.47% at 1,977.67 as...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Dow could drop 1,000 points ‘immediately’ if the Fed goes too big with its next rate hike
Investors are pricing in a mild interest rate hike this week, but if they get something more aggressive, stocks are in trouble, Jeremy Siegel says.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan warns to prepare for a US debt default and a recession that will drag down corporate earnings
"You hope it doesn't happen, but hope is not a strategy – so you prepare for it," Moynihan told CNN in an interview on Monday.
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
CNBC
China's yuan hits 5-week low as South Korea export data darkens outlook
China's yuan sank to its weakest in five weeks during early trading on Monday, as data from South Korea compounded concerns about Asia's export growth and investors stayed cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data. While South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of February rose 11.9% from a...
CNBC
Bank of England chief tempers talk of a pause or pivot in rate hikes
The Bank of England governor on Thursday talked down expectations that it is readying to pause or pivot rate hikes, noting that there is still some way to go in taming inflation. Andrew Bailey told CNBC that the omission of the word "forcefully" from its forward guidance was not a...
BOJ's expected new chief Ueda to let data guide exit timing- ex-staff
TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's expected next governor Kazuo Ueda likely won't rush to overhaul ultra-loose policy and will instead let economic data guide the exit timing, said Tetsuya Inoue, who was Ueda's staff secretary when he was a central bank board member.
investing.com
Asia stocks drop on inflation uncertainty, China outperforms
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets sank on Monday as traders hunkered down ahead of more cues on monetary policy from key U.S. inflation data due this week, while Chinese stocks rose as investors continued to bet on a reopening-led recovery this year. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was the worst...
US stocks drop as Fed officials reinforce Powell's hawkish tone
US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session. Investors were focused on hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell and other officials. Powell cautioned that rates could extend higher than previously thought at a speech on Tuesday. US stocks extended losses to close lower on Wednesday,...
US News and World Report
All-Male BOJ Picks Another Blow for Gender Equality in Japan
TOKYO (Reuters) - Once again, three men are set to lead the Bank of Japan (BOJ), underscoring the hurdles women face in reaching leadership positions in a country that ranks the lowest among advanced economies for gender equality. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to nominate academic economist Kazuo Ueda,...
kalkinemedia.com
Dollar hangs near 5-week high as inflation data looms; yen slips
TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a five-week high against major peers on Monday on rising bets for prolonged Federal Reserve policy tightening ahead of a crucial consumer price report the following day. The yen slipped with the government set to nominate a candidate who backs the current policy...
Strong jobs, lower inflation push consumer sentiment to 13-month high
Easing inflation and a strong labor market are helping consumers feel better about the economy this month, according to a closely watched survey released Friday by the University of Michigan.
ValueWalk
Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)
For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
CNBC
Dollar hits six-week peak vs yen ahead of U.S. inflation data, falls vs others
The dollar rose to six-week highs against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen in choppy trading on Monday, on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy tight for longer, sending short-term U.S. Treasury yields higher. The U.S. currency, however, fell against most currencies as investors pared back long dollar positions after...
investing.com
India's retail inflation breaches RBI's tolerance level first time since October
(Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation in January rose above the central bank's upper threshold for the first time in three months, on higher food prices, vindicating last week's hawkish monetary policy stance. India's annual retail inflation rate rose to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December, government data showed...
Frozen Lasagna Is a Key Indicator for Inflation, Says Fed Official Neel Kashkari
In the U.S., the Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes monthly consumer price index (CPI) reports, which are a measure of the average change in prices paid by consumers over time. While the CPI is the...
