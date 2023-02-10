ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
US News and World Report

Japanese and Indian Appetizers

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Japanese GDP and Indian wholesale inflation provide investors in Asia with a couple of appetizers on Tuesday, before markets feast on the main course later in the day - U.S. inflation. Japan's economy is expected to...
investing.com

BOJ governor speculation rattles Japanese yen, Nikkei index

Investing.com -- The Japanese yen sank against the dollar on Monday, while local stocks also tumbled as markets speculated over the next Bank of Japan Governor and the extension of the bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy. The yen sank 0.6% to the dollar and was trading close to one-month lows,...
investing.com

Week Ahead – U.S. Inflation and BoJ Governor Nomination in Focus

An action-packed week lies ahead for FX traders. The dollar staged a recovery lately as markets priced in a higher peak for Fed rates, but whether this comeback has scope to continue will depend on the upcoming US inflation report. Over in Japan, the nation will enter a new chapter with the nomination of its next central bank chief, putting the spotlight on the yen.
OilPrice.com

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
CNBC

China's yuan hits 5-week low as South Korea export data darkens outlook

China's yuan sank to its weakest in five weeks during early trading on Monday, as data from South Korea compounded concerns about Asia's export growth and investors stayed cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data. While South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of February rose 11.9% from a...
CNBC

Bank of England chief tempers talk of a pause or pivot in rate hikes

The Bank of England governor on Thursday talked down expectations that it is readying to pause or pivot rate hikes, noting that there is still some way to go in taming inflation. Andrew Bailey told CNBC that the omission of the word "forcefully" from its forward guidance was not a...
investing.com

Asia stocks drop on inflation uncertainty, China outperforms

Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets sank on Monday as traders hunkered down ahead of more cues on monetary policy from key U.S. inflation data due this week, while Chinese stocks rose as investors continued to bet on a reopening-led recovery this year. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was the worst...
Markets Insider

US stocks drop as Fed officials reinforce Powell's hawkish tone

US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, extending losses from the previous session. Investors were focused on hawkish rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell and other officials. Powell cautioned that rates could extend higher than previously thought at a speech on Tuesday. US stocks extended losses to close lower on Wednesday,...
US News and World Report

All-Male BOJ Picks Another Blow for Gender Equality in Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Once again, three men are set to lead the Bank of Japan (BOJ), underscoring the hurdles women face in reaching leadership positions in a country that ranks the lowest among advanced economies for gender equality. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to nominate academic economist Kazuo Ueda,...
kalkinemedia.com

Dollar hangs near 5-week high as inflation data looms; yen slips

TOKYO (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a five-week high against major peers on Monday on rising bets for prolonged Federal Reserve policy tightening ahead of a crucial consumer price report the following day. The yen slipped with the government set to nominate a candidate who backs the current policy...
MICHIGAN STATE
ValueWalk

Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)

For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

Dollar hits six-week peak vs yen ahead of U.S. inflation data, falls vs others

The dollar rose to six-week highs against the rate-sensitive Japanese yen in choppy trading on Monday, on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy tight for longer, sending short-term U.S. Treasury yields higher. The U.S. currency, however, fell against most currencies as investors pared back long dollar positions after...
investing.com

India's retail inflation breaches RBI's tolerance level first time since October

(Reuters) - India's annual retail inflation in January rose above the central bank's upper threshold for the first time in three months, on higher food prices, vindicating last week's hawkish monetary policy stance. India's annual retail inflation rate rose to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December, government data showed...

