Weekend Weather Will be Windy With Scattered Showers

Weather for “the big game” is a coin toss. Temps will be on the cooler side due to damp and windy conditions.

Enjoy the game!

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.