The Yanomami people lived in harmony with nature. Invaders turned their lives into a fight for survival. By Rodrigo PedrosoTara John, 9 days ago

Shaman Davi Kopenawa Yanomami furrowed his brow as he stared out at the skyscrapers and buildings looming through the window of his oak-panelled hotel room ...