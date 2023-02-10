Read full article on original website
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
investing.com
Gold Futures Under Pressure: What to Expect in the Coming Week
Movements of the Gold Futures in the last two weeks indicate extreme weakness is likely to continue as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, along with other speakers, repeatedly mentions that interest rates will likely rise further. Since I wrote my last piece, gold futures started to slide from $1917. Last week,...
investing.com
Oil prices sink as markets look past Russia supply cut
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell on Monday amid anticipation of economic cues from key U.S. inflation data due this week, with markets largely looking past a cut in Russian supply as fears of a global economic slowdown and a staggered Chinese recovery persisted. Crude prices had rallied sharply last week,...
Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit.
investing.com
FX Daily: Preparing for Deflation Reality Checks
A key takeaway from the recent fluctuations in major G10 pairs is that, at this stage, data matters much more than central bank communication. The mass of hawkish comments - ranging from modest to aggressive - seems rather predictable in light of the markets’ early February dovish run and strong jobs data in the US. However, more than providing direction to the market in terms of the next central bank moves, recent communication merely offered some tools to assess central bankers’ reaction function to data and reinforced the notion that data dependency is still the name of the game.
investing.com
Oil prices fall on U.S. crude reserve release
(Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday after the U.S. government said it would release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) as mandated by lawmakers, defying expectations from some traders that the release could be cancelled or delayed. Brent crude futures fell by 70 cents, or 0.81%, to $85.91...
Mexico softens plan to ban imports of US GM feed corn
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico appeared to have backed down Monday on plans to ban imports of U.S. genetically modified corn for animal feed. Mexico’s Economy Department said a new decree on the issue was published Monday that drops any date for substituting imports of GM feed corn. Some imported corn is also ground into meal for use in corn chips or other snacks.
Mexico opens door for GM corn in animal feed, industrial use
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico on Monday scrapped a deadline to ban genetically modified corn for animal feed and industrial use amid trade tensions with the United States, but retained plans to prohibit use of the grain for human consumption as well as the herbicide glyphosate.
balconygardenweb.com
Lychee vs Rambutan | Difference Between Rambutan and Lychee
Lychee vs. Rambutan—A sweet battle of exotic fruits! Learn about their unique tastes, textures, and appearances in this comparison guide. These two tropical delights have a lot in common! Don’t let their sweet juicy taste and almost similar appearance trick you; learn the differences in this extensive Lychee vs. Rambutan guide below.
Thrillist
Meet the Mexican Corn Whiskey Distillers Honoring an Ancient Ingredient
There’s a popular Mayan creation myth about the inextricable link between the ancient Mesoamerican culture and a sacred plant. “When the gods were creating humans, they first built them out of mud, but they fell apart. Then, they built them out of wood, but they had no heart, no soul,” explains Cesar Sandoval, brand ambassador for Abasolo Corn Whisky. “And then, when they built them out of masa, they were just perfect—that’s why we call ourselves children of the corn.” It tracks, then, that thoughtfully crafted corn whiskey is coming out of Mexico right now.
investing.com
Brazil's Carrefour Brasil posts 28% drop in Q4 adjusted net profit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Carrefour (EPA:CARR) Brasil reported on Monday its fourth-quarter adjusted net profit decreased 28.2% from a year earlier to 550 million reais ($106.19 million), hit by a double digit increase in expenses. The Brazilian arm of French retailer Carrefour SA (OTC:CRRFY) said net sales rose 36.3% to...
Food for thought: carbon footprint of salmon and chicken farming mostly stems from feed, study suggests
Scientists hope emerging research into new types of animal feeds will make aquaculture more sustainable
investing.com
Gold prices retreat on CPI angst, copper hit by China uncertainty
Investing.com -- Gold prices fell to near one-month lows on Monday as traders awaited more cues on the U.S. economy from key inflation data due this week, while copper prices nursed steep losses amid growing uncertainty over an economic recovery in China. A new year rally in gold prices cooled...
investing.com
Analysis-Loans to Russian soldiers fuel calls for European banks to quit
BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - A Russian scheme to grant loan payment holidays to troops fighting in Ukraine, and for banks to write off the entire debt if they are killed or maimed, has added to growing pressure for the remaining overseas lenders in Russia to leave. Almost a year since Moscow...
investing.com
Crude oil lower ahead of U.S. CPI; retreating after last week's gains
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Monday, handing back some of the previous week’s outsized gains, as attention returned to the short-term demand outlook ahead of key U.S. inflation data. By 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.7% lower at $79.14 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell...
