2 Morning Mistakes That Can Damage Your Heart Health, According To Doctors
How you start your morning can make or break your whole day–and over time, your morning habits can also have a major effect on your overall health. From choosing a healthy breakfast that can nourish your body and help you lose weight to exercising to...
This Is the Worst Habit for Heart Health, According to Cardiologists
Yep, you're definitely going to want to avoid this one.
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
Understanding Your Cholesterol Numbers
MONDAY, Feb. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- You might not think about your cholesterol very often, if ever, but it’s important to know your numbers. It’s even helpful to get it checked at a young age, according to one heart expert. “People in their 20s may never consider getting their cholesterol checked, but they should because it may uncover a genetic predisposition to high cholesterol that they didn’t know about,”...
Medical News Today
Cardiovascular disease: Can eating 1-3 eggs per week help protect the heart?
A new Greek study asserts that eating one to three eggs a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by more than half. The study described the 10-year cardiovascular effects of self-reported egg consumption. The healthfulness of eggs is a controversial subject. One expert told Medical News Today that...
If You Want to Reduce Your Inflammation Risk, Ditch This One Habit ASAP
A cardiologist shares the worst habit for inflammation and why it's so bad.
High cholesterol can attack more than just your heart, it can destroy your beautiful face (Opinion Piece)
Have you seen people with raised bumps around their eyes and wondered what they were?. This condition may be caused by hypercholesteremia. The raised bumps are called xanthelasmas. Xanthelasmas are soft, cholesterol-filled raised “bumps” that develop under the skin, on or around your eyelids, and close to your nose. These yellow-raised deposits are a side effect of having high levels of lipids in your blood. Xanthelasmas may not be harmful initially, but they can gradually worsen, cause pain, and detract from your good looks!
verywellhealth.com
Ways to Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure
If your diastolic blood pressure is too high, you may be able to lower it, including through medications, dietary changes, cutting out harmful substances, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Diastolic blood pressure (the lower number) is the force exerted on your blood vessels between heartbeats. The upper number, systolic blood...
scitechdaily.com
Vitamin D Supplements Linked to Decreased Diabetes Risk for Adults With Prediabetes
Vitamin D supplementation may lower diabetes risk for the more than 10 million adults with prediabetes. A review of clinical trials has found that higher vitamin D intake was associated with a 15 percent decreased likelihood for developing type 2 diabetes in adults with prediabetes. The review was published on February 7, 2023, in Annals of Internal Medicine.
How Much Weight Can You Expect To Lose on Ozempic?
Plus, whether you'll be able to keep it off once you stop.
Bay News 9
Are eggs good for your heart health?
OHIO — Do eggs offer heart health benefits, despite cholesterol concerns?. The American Heart Association suggests one egg (or two egg whites) per day for people who eat them, as part of a healthy diet. Eggs must be refrigerated and should be cooked fully because there’s an increased risk...
Could vitamins help you avoid diabetes, heart disease? Here's what a Texas State researcher found
Could vitamins like B6, B12 and folate be a key to reducing the risk of heart disease and diabetes?. Dr. Jie Zhu, an assistant professor at Texas State University in nutrition in food, found an association between an increased amount of these vitamins and a reduction in metabolic syndrome. The...
Woonsocket Call
Lifeable Offers a Delicious Solution Supporting Your Heart Health
February is American Heart Month, which makes it the ideal time to focus on your heart health and think about the lifestyle changes necessary for improving cardiovascular health. While healthy eating habits and exercise are key, taking vitamins specifically designed for your heart’s health is also an important way to help support optimal cardiovascular health.
arizonadigitalfreepress.com
Dr. Klatt: Six healthy lifestyle habits to shape your heart health
Dr. Klatt: Heart health has more benefits than one. February is recognized as American Heart Month, a health observance that encourages Americans to understand the importance of heart health and adopt healthier behaviors that can decrease the risk of serious health outcomes, such as a heart attack or stroke. According...
Haims: Desk jobs and sitting too long may lead to cardiovascular disease￼
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) and diabetes are on the rise. Although some people may be predisposed, many people have the ability to reduce their risk. CVD is a major concern as current data suggests that an incident of CVD occurs in the United States about every 40 seconds. Prevention of CVD...
wellspa360.com
Yoga vs. Stretching: Which Practice Improves Cardiovascular Health More?
A three-month pilot study by the Canadian Journal of Cardiology of patients with hypertension revealed that adding yoga to a regular exercise training regimen supports cardiovascular health and well-being, and is more effective than stretching exercises. The study found that the incorporation of yoga reduced systolic blood pressure and resting...
Medical News Today
Snacking on tree nuts may boost serotonin, have cardiovascular benefits
A new study suggests that tree nuts may reduce certain risk factors for cardiovascular disease by modifying the metabolism of L-tryptophan, an amino acid. In a controlled parallel trial, people with obesity or overweight who snacked on tree nuts as part of a 24-week weight loss and weight maintenance program experienced increased levels of serotonin, which can enhance mood.
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com
Bariatric surgery given to woman with CF and diabetes due to weight
Type 2 diabetes in a 49-year-old woman with cystic fibrosis (CF) went into remission after bariatric surgery, given to help her lose weight after obesity was seen as the likely cause of her blood-sugar levels. She had a mild form of CF, stable pulmonary function and pancreatic sufficiency, supporting suspicions...
earth.com
Strawberries promote cardiometabolic health
Strawberries are one of the most accessible and popular fruits in the United States. They are rich in vitamin C and a variety of other nutrients and beneficial bioactive compounds. Recently, two studies presented at the 9th Biennial Berry Health Benefits Symposium (BHBS) in Tampa, Florida have shown that these fruits may also promote heart health and generally improve cardiometabolic health.
