BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala, Kane, Felix
Liverpool may be willing to sell 'superstar' players, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football Insider) Contact has been made between Real Madrid and German Jurgen Klopp, 55, over the Liverpool manager replacing their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan) Liverpool would...
Report: Liverpool Interested In £100million Defender But Face Competition From Real Madrid & Manchester City
Reports have suggested Jurgen Klopp will be backed in the Summer as he looks to rebuild his struggling Liverpool team.
ng-sportingnews.com
AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Champions League clash
The 2022/23 Champions League returns this week for the Round of 16 stage, as Premier League side Tottenham head to defending Serie A champions AC Milan. Antonio Conte's side finished top of Group D in 2022, ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt, with Stefano Pioli's Milan team ending up in second place in Group E, behind Chelsea.
SkySports
Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle: Magpies miss chance to go third in Premier League after being held on south coast
Newcastle missed the chance to move up to third in the Premier League table after Bournemouth held them to a 1-1 draw on Eddie Howe's return to the Vitality Stadium. Knowing three points on the south coast would take them above Manchester United on goal difference, Newcastle struggled to find any rhythm in the first half and deservedly fell behind when Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi reacted quickest from a corner to tap in from close range (30).
Leeds United v Manchester United - How To Watch, TV Channel, And Live Stream Details
All the key details as Manchester United travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Liverpool in talks over incredible £88m Ansu Fati move: report
Liverpool could make a €100m move for Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati, in a bid to rejuvenate their squad
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano confirms Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s key transfer target
Liverpool will prioritise a transfer move for Jude Bellingham ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Premier League giants are widely rumoured to be locked in a battle with Real Madrid to secure a deal for the England international this summer. The 19-year-old played a crucial role in England’s run to...
SB Nation
West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started very well, with practically all the possession and with plenty of incisive passing and movement. João Félix almost opened the scoring inside of 10 minutes, but was clearly offside despite the flag going up late. But there was no flag five minutes later, when he finished...
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs Everton: Kick off time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League fixture
Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp says it was "helpful" to give his players Monday and Tuesday off following their 3-0 humbling at Wolves on February 4. The thrashing by a team who had been in the Premier League relegation zone was the latest low point on a run of one win in seven games for Liverpool – who sit 10th in the table before the visit of an Everton side, buoyed by a deserved 1-0 win at home to leaders Arsenal to strengthen their survival hopes.
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool vs Everton lineups, starting 11 for Merseyside derby in the Premier League
Liverpool have a host of players closing in on a return to first-team action as they prepare to face Merseyside neighbours Everton at Anfield in the Premier League. Head coach Jurgen Klopp delivered news in his pre-match press conference about attacker Diogo Jota, who has been out since October and could be hugely important to a squad for whom only one player has scored a league goal since December 26.
ng-sportingnews.com
Pannick on the streets of London: Man City fans' lawyer banner explained
Manchester City produced a defiant 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday after a turbulent week off the field for the Premier League champions. Last Monday, City were charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League's competition rules, with the allegations relating predominantly to accusations of false accounting that formed the basis of the case UEFA brought against the club in 2018.
theScore
Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Arsenal's season is at a crossroads. With five points dropped from their last two matches, including Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brentford, the Gunners' six-point lead atop the Premier League looks tenuous at best. If Manchester City win each of their next two games, not least Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash at Emirates Stadium, they'll leapfrog Arsenal into first place.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is Arsenal vs Manchester City? All you need to know about Premier League title showdown
The particular circumstances of this Premier League season mean the title race has, so far, taken place at a distance. All that will change this week when Arsenal host Manchester City in a rearranged fixture. It will be the first time Mikel Arteta’s table-toppers face Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions in...
Premier League Odds: Leeds vs. Man United prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/12/2023
The English Premier League will feature another fixture between Leeds United (4-7-10) and Manchester United (13-4-5) at Elland Road, Leeds, England. Check out our Premier League odds series, featuring our Leeds United-Manchester United prediction and pick. After rallying back from a two-goal disadvantage in their previous matchup to earn one...
Yardbarker
Champions League Tuesday predictions, parlay (+350): PSG vs. Bayern, Milan vs. Tottenham
The knockout stage of the Champions League gets underway on Tuesday, featuring a pair of heavyweight matches. Let’s dive into each game and get into my best bets. PSG vs. Bayern Munich Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds. Date: February 14, 2023. Time: 3:00 pm ET. Location: Parc...
Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Is Leeds vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester United face rivals Leeds United for the second time this week in the Premier League.Wednesday’s clash, which was rearranged from September, was a thriller with Leeds racing into a two-goal lead thanks to Wilfried Gnonto and an own goal from Raphael Varane.Leeds vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news and updatesHowever the hosts hit back through Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who scored his first goal since September to salvage a point.Despite ending Manchester United’s 13-game winning run at Old Trafford, Leeds were left just a point above the relegation zone and remain without a manager after...
ng-sportingnews.com
England vs Italy kick off time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, betting odds for 2023 Six Nations match
The second round of Six Nations fixtures in 2023 culminates with England hosting Italy at Twickenham. Both sides were defeated at home on the opening weekend, and England in particular will be hoping to provide new coach Steve Borthwick with his first win in charge, having lost to bitter rivals Scotland for the third year running.
Premier League predictions: Everton vs. Liverpool odds, pick, Feb. 13
The 242nd Merseyside Derby will have a different feel to it. Everton are still in the heat of a relegation battle but have some momentum building under new manager Sean Dyche, while Liverpool have stumbled in a way we haven’t seen in quite some time. Even with their struggles, Liverpool is a big favorite to beat their eternal rivals. Can the Toffees pull the upset on Monday afternoon? Everton vs. Liverpool prediction Everton +500 (FanDuel) It’s not fair to say we should throw all of Everton’s numbers out the window with Dyche now in charge, but they should at least be taken with a...
Yardbarker
Manchester United face competition for £20million wonderkid transfer
Manchester United reportedly remain keen on Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren but now face competition from a fellow Premier League rival. The Daily Mail reports that United have been the recent frontrunners for the player’s signature, but Newcastle are now also entering the conversation to sign the 18-year-old. Vermeeren has...
