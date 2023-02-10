ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala, Kane, Felix

Liverpool may be willing to sell 'superstar' players, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football Insider) Contact has been made between Real Madrid and German Jurgen Klopp, 55, over the Liverpool manager replacing their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan) Liverpool would...
SkySports

Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle: Magpies miss chance to go third in Premier League after being held on south coast

Newcastle missed the chance to move up to third in the Premier League table after Bournemouth held them to a 1-1 draw on Eddie Howe's return to the Vitality Stadium. Knowing three points on the south coast would take them above Manchester United on goal difference, Newcastle struggled to find any rhythm in the first half and deservedly fell behind when Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi reacted quickest from a corner to tap in from close range (30).
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano confirms Jude Bellingham is Liverpool’s key transfer target

Liverpool will prioritise a transfer move for Jude Bellingham ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Premier League giants are widely rumoured to be locked in a battle with Real Madrid to secure a deal for the England international this summer. The 19-year-old played a crucial role in England’s run to...
SB Nation

West Ham United 1-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Chelsea started very well, with practically all the possession and with plenty of incisive passing and movement. João Félix almost opened the scoring inside of 10 minutes, but was clearly offside despite the flag going up late. But there was no flag five minutes later, when he finished...
ng-sportingnews.com

Liverpool vs Everton: Kick off time, TV channel, stream, betting odds for Premier League fixture

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp says it was "helpful" to give his players Monday and Tuesday off following their 3-0 humbling at Wolves on February 4. The thrashing by a team who had been in the Premier League relegation zone was the latest low point on a run of one win in seven games for Liverpool – who sit 10th in the table before the visit of an Everton side, buoyed by a deserved 1-0 win at home to leaders Arsenal to strengthen their survival hopes.
ng-sportingnews.com

Liverpool vs Everton lineups, starting 11 for Merseyside derby in the Premier League

Liverpool have a host of players closing in on a return to first-team action as they prepare to face Merseyside neighbours Everton at Anfield in the Premier League. Head coach Jurgen Klopp delivered news in his pre-match press conference about attacker Diogo Jota, who has been out since October and could be hugely important to a squad for whom only one player has scored a league goal since December 26.
ng-sportingnews.com

Pannick on the streets of London: Man City fans' lawyer banner explained

Manchester City produced a defiant 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday after a turbulent week off the field for the Premier League champions. Last Monday, City were charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League's competition rules, with the allegations relating predominantly to accusations of false accounting that formed the basis of the case UEFA brought against the club in 2018.
theScore

Key thoughts and analysis from Saturday's Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Arsenal's season is at a crossroads. With five points dropped from their last two matches, including Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brentford, the Gunners' six-point lead atop the Premier League looks tenuous at best. If Manchester City win each of their next two games, not least Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash at Emirates Stadium, they'll leapfrog Arsenal into first place.
The Independent

Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The Independent

Is Leeds vs Manchester United on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United face rivals Leeds United for the second time this week in the Premier League.Wednesday’s clash, which was rearranged from September, was a thriller with Leeds racing into a two-goal lead thanks to Wilfried Gnonto and an own goal from Raphael Varane.Leeds vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news and updatesHowever the hosts hit back through Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, who scored his first goal since September to salvage a point.Despite ending Manchester United’s 13-game winning run at Old Trafford, Leeds were left just a point above the relegation zone and remain without a manager after...
New York Post

Premier League predictions: Everton vs. Liverpool odds, pick, Feb. 13

The 242nd Merseyside Derby will have a different feel to it. Everton are still in the heat of a relegation battle but have some momentum building under new manager Sean Dyche, while Liverpool have stumbled in a way we haven’t seen in quite some time.  Even with their struggles, Liverpool is a big favorite to beat their eternal rivals. Can the Toffees pull the upset on Monday afternoon? Everton vs. Liverpool prediction Everton +500 (FanDuel) It’s not fair to say we should throw all of Everton’s numbers out the window with Dyche now in charge, but they should at least be taken with a...
Yardbarker

Manchester United face competition for £20million wonderkid transfer

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on Belgian midfielder Arthur Vermeeren but now face competition from a fellow Premier League rival. The Daily Mail reports that United have been the recent frontrunners for the player’s signature, but Newcastle are now also entering the conversation to sign the 18-year-old. Vermeeren has...

