19 Illustrated Short Stories Of The Exact Moment A Real-Life Relationship Had Run Its Course

"We were both healing from previous relationships when we started hooking up. We enabled each other into destructive behavior. And she was emotionally abusive. When we argued heavily, she was quick to shove and slap me, and turn things up a notch with terrible insults . The police were called a couple times, and other times, friends would have to break us up.

"After all these situations, she would call or text trying to make up, saying she was in a bad place or whatever, and I fell for it. I did love her, and I was determined that if I stuck through things, it would get better . But between all the lying, insults, and abuse, during our last fight, she took the glasses off my face and broke them in front of me . In that instant, it clicked.

"She left my place and within a couple hours, she called and told me how 'this isn't the real her,' but I knew. I told her to come get her things and it was over. She tried over the next few weeks to reconcile, but I didn't budge.

"My glasses were broken, but everything became so clear. She didn't love me. She was using me .

"I'm now happily married with two kids. It took me awhile to trust my wife when we originally got together, to trust her love, but in time, I did, and I'm glad I've moved on. I don't think it gets enough attention, but men can definitely be emotionally abused as well."

—Anonymous