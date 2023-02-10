Innovative Heating Technologies continues to expand its distribution network through a partnership with Novagri S.A. to distribute Hog Hearth Heat Mats in South America. “At IHT, we have been looking to grow our global outreach with the right partners,” comments IHT President Chris Grant. “With Novagri’s reputation for distributing high-end products and technical service, combined with their ability to reach all of South America with offices and sales staff in every country, it seemed like a perfect match.”

