Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
accesslifthandlers.com
Online planning center launched for construction hoists
Construction hoist specialist Geda has launched an online service called Geda Central, through which users can access four tools to help them design and manage their onsite transport platforms. Accessible via smartphone, tablet and computer, the digital platform includes the Installation Designer tool for hoist anchoring and ground force calculations.
swineweb.com
Innovative Heating Technologies welcomes NovAgri as its distributor in South America.
Innovative Heating Technologies continues to expand its distribution network through a partnership with Novagri S.A. to distribute Hog Hearth Heat Mats in South America. “At IHT, we have been looking to grow our global outreach with the right partners,” comments IHT President Chris Grant. “With Novagri’s reputation for distributing high-end products and technical service, combined with their ability to reach all of South America with offices and sales staff in every country, it seemed like a perfect match.”
satnews.com
Kongsberg NanoAvionics’ new MAIT facility doubles production capacity and hires 100+ employees across all of its offices
Satellite production will be doubled with Kongsberg NanoAvionics‘ (NanoAvionics), the small satellite mission integrator and bus manufacturer, as they open their manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing (MAIT) facility in Vilnius, Lithuania. After a gradual occupancy the facility is now fully operational and an expansion to the company’s existing facilities...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Linton Crystal to move PV equipment manufacturing back to the U.S.
At an event held last week in Washington D.C., European equipment suppliers and PV manufacturers discussed what a McKinsey & Company consultant described as a $1 billion to $1.5 billion market opportunity in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. market opportunity is based on an assumption that 50 GW of PV manufacturing capacity will be added by 2030, according to Lawrence Heath, a consultant at McKinsey.
ship-technology.com
Edda Wind takes delivery of new CSOV from Gondan
Edda Boreas is the second of six sister vessels that will be delivered to Edda Wind by Gondan. Spain-based Gondan Shipyard has delivered a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), named Edda Boreas, to offshore wind service vessel firm Edda Wind. Edda Boreas is the second of six sister vessels...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Enphase and Lumio expand U.S. microinverter, storage partnership
Enphase Energy, a consumer microinverter and energy storage supplier, announced an expansion of its partnership with Lumio to deliver the Enphase IQ8 microinverters and IQ batteries to Lumio customers across the U.S. The Enphase Energy Systems platform offers homeowners even greater power resilience than ever before. The company’s strategic relationship...
Green arms race takes shape as Brussels launches European subsidies blitz
President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech this week was heavy on the success of his Inflation Reduction Act in jump-starting green investment in the U.S., and it was not lost in the corridors of power in Brussels. European griping over the U.S.-favored subsidies in the legislation gave way this week to the EU’s own […]
thebiochronicle.com
Automotive Flooring Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends And Industry Report, 2022-2027
The latest research study by IMARC Group, “Automotive Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on global automotive flooring market share. The global automotive flooring market reached a value of US$ 686.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 950.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.40% during 2022-2027.
Countries warn EU against 'crisis mode' overhaul of energy market
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, Estonia, Finland, Luxembourg and Latvia have warned Brussels not to rush into major changes to the European Union's electricity market in response to the energy crisis, calling instead for limited tweaks to the system.
marinelink.com
Edda Wind Daughter Craft for Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm
Norwegian offshore service operation vessel provider and operator Edda Wind has launched the Boreas Worker daughter craft crew transfer vessel (CTV). The vessel, designed by Chartwell Marine, has been built by Alicat Workboats, on behalf of Astilleros Gondan. The daugter craft will be used to support the commissioning and construction of the first phase of the Dogger Bank offshore wind farm.
aogdigital.com
JERA to Offload Taiwan Offshore Wind Project Stake Due to Cost and Profitability Issues
Japan's biggest power generator JERA plans to sell its stake in a yet-to-be-built offshore wind project in Taiwan, Nikkei reported late on Friday, on concerns about high construction costs and low profitability. JERA plans to sell its 44% stake in the Formosa 3 project off the central-western coast of Taiwan,...
Electric vehicle batteries require precious minerals. That old cellphone may be the solution
That old laptop, cellphone and TV remote may have a newfound purpose: powering the next generation of electric vehicles. Luxury brand Audi recently partnered with Redwood Materials, a battery recycling startup, to collect rechargeable batteries found in everyday consumer devices — phones, hearing aides, electric toothbrushes and video game controllers. At least 10 Audi dealerships in the U.S. have so far opted into the burgeoning program, with more expected to join in the coming months.
csengineermag.com
Digital Construction Week returns for 2023
Hosted across two days on 17-18 May 2023 at ExCeL London, Digital Construction Week (DCW) is set to return for its best year yet. The show offers insight and inspiration to help built environment professionals design, build and operate better. Visitors will meet over 150 big-name brands and cutting-edge start-ups...
electrek.co
This giant floating multi-turbine offshore wind pilot just got more money
Wind turbines usually consist of one turbine with a set of blades, but Norway’s Wind Catching Systems thinks its floating multi-turbine offshore wind technology will make clean energy more efficiently. Floating multi-turbine offshore wind. The 320-meter-tall (1,050-foot-high) unit – that’s just 33 feet shorter than the Eiffel Tower –...
rigzone.com
Green Hydrogen Production Growth Could Lead To Iridium Shortage
The latest projection for green hydrogen production by 2030 is 24 million tons from 212 GW of electrolyzers, fueled by the latest round of incentives. — The latest projection for green hydrogen production by 2030 is 24 million tons from 212 GW of electrolyzers, fueled by the latest round of incentives.
Medagadget.com
Infectious Diseases Diagnostics Market 2023 is expected to reach US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2024 at a CAGR of 7.0% | PMR Study
The infectious diseases diagnostics market refers to the market for diagnostic tests used to detect and diagnose infectious diseases. This market has grown rapidly in recent years, driven by the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, advances in diagnostic technologies, and the increasing demand for rapid and accurate diagnoses. One of...
Android Headlines
Samsung aims to use 100% recycled plastic in all smartphones
Samsung plans to use 100% recycled plastic parts in all of its smartphones by 2050. The company aims to achieve a net-zero plastic footprint in new flagship models by as early as 2025, using recycled plastic materials in all devices. It will also entirely stop using plastic in smartphone packaging over the next couple of years.
