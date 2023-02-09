Read full article on original website
Related
decrypt.co
SEC Hits Kraken With $30 Million Fine, Orders Crypto Exchange to Halt Staking in US
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay the SEC $30 million and halt its staking service for U.S. clients, the SEC announced today. The SEC today hit San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken with a $30 million fine for violating securities laws. In a Thursday announcement, the regulatory body...
Coinbase CEO points to rumors that the SEC could ban this popular crypto income-generating technique for US retail investors
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong flagged rumors that the SEC may want to ban crypto staking for retail investors. Staking is a popular way for customers to earn yield in exchange for locking up their crypto assets. The SEC has repeatedly stated that most digital tokens could be regulated as securities. Coinbase...
dailyhodl.com
Payments Giant PayPal Held Over $600,000,000 Worth of Crypto Last Quarter, Mostly in Bitcoin and Ethereum
Payments giant PayPal held hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets last quarter, most of it being Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). According to PayPal’s annual financial report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the payments platform held about $604 million worth of digital assets, including $291 million worth of BTC and $250 million worth of ETH, in Q4 2022.
makeuseof.com
Digital Currency vs. Cryptocurrency: What's the Difference?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cryptocurrency and digital money are one and the same, right? Think again. Various factors differentiate these two forms of currency, and each has its own pros and cons.
cryptogazette.com
Aave’s New Stablecoin Is GHO for Launch on ETH Testnet
According to the latest reports, the open-sourced decentralized finance liquidity protocol Aave is deploying its native stablecoin GHO on Ethereum’s Goerli testnet. The online publication Blockwiorks notes the fact that Aave’s native token (AAVE) spiked by about 10% on the news, before retreating 5%, to change hands around $86 as of Thursday at 11:30 am ET.
u.today
Kalima (KLX) Blockchain Goes Live, Unveils SDK and Starts KLX Listing Campaign: Review
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NASDAQ
Can Dogecoin Reach $1 in 2023?
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been on a remarkable journey since its launch in 2013. Initially created as a joke token, Dogecoin has experienced impressive growth and established itself as one of the most popular cryptocurrencies in circulation today. Its rise to fame has been attributed to not only its dog-inspired meme status in the community, but also its low fee structure, fast transaction times, and wide acceptance among merchants.
NEWSBTC
SEC Calls for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Regulation As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Presale Ends on a High Note
Should – And Can – Cryptocurrencies be Regulated?. The SEC has advocated regulating Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). This raises two interesting questions. Firstly: should they? And secondly, can they?. The SEC has stated that cryptocurrencies are “securities.” Securities are financial instruments representing asset ownership, such as stocks,...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Claims its Staking Products Are Not Securities as COIN Slumps 22% Weekly
There is no imbalance of information in staking, the company said in its blog post. All eyes in the crypto community have been on the SEC and its decision to pursue certain crypto staking offerings in the States. After Kraken, many believe Coinbase will be next to have to settle...
bitcoinist.com
3 Eye-Catching Attributes of Big Eyes Coin, Chainlink, and Cosmos
Whether you are a rookie in the world of cryptocurrencies or an expert trader, you must have heard about how relatively newer cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Chainlink (LINK), and Cosmos (ATOM) are turning heads. Especially, Big Eyes Coin has emerged from nowhere to steal the limelight. In a dream run, the cat-themed meme coin has already raised $25 million by stage 11 of its presales. The momentum shows no signs of slowing down as more people are looking to join the bandwagon with their eyes set on earning big.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire VC Investor Marc Andreessen Explains How His Firm Invests in the Crypto Space
Marc Andreessen, co-founder and general partner at Silicon Valley based venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (“a16z”) recently explained how his firm invests in the crypto space. Andreessen Horowitz, which was founded in 2009 by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, is a venture capital firm that “backs bold entrepreneurs...
forkast.news
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says SEC has ‘terrible’ idea to ban crypto staking for U.S. retail customers
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering a ban on cryptocurrency staking for retail customers in the country, said Brian Armstrong, the chief executive of Coinbase Global Inc. the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. Armstrong didn’t clarify the source of the information, citing “rumors,” but called it a “terrible” idea.
Bitcoin ATM Operator Coin Cloud Seeks Bankruptcy Protection, Owes Millions To Genesis Global
Coin Cloud, a Las Vegas-based company that operated more than 4,000 Bitcoin ATMs in the U.S. and Brazil, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The court filing estimated the company's liabilities to be between $100 million and $500 million, with Genesis Global Trading, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, as the largest creditor.
NASDAQ
Real Value in a Digital World: Why Bitcoin is Set Up for the Long Haul
The concept of investing in cryptocurrency can be difficult to wrestle with for more traditional investors. People often criticize their lack of intrinsic value, the fact that they're intangible, and their speculative pricing. But instead of trying to value cryptocurrencies like we do stocks, it can help to think of...
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for GOOGL - 2/13/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for ALPHABET INC (GOOGL). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, GOOGL rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
blockchain.news
Chiliz Launches Layer-1 Blockchain to Support Growth
Chiliz, a platform for fan tokens, has now announced the launching of its very own layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible blockchain environment. This move was made to allow the network to continue expanding five years after its first appearance. The Chiliz fan token ecosystem has been propelled by ERC-20...
NASDAQ
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
bitcoinist.com
Bryan Legend The Crypto King Rises Again with Vulcan Blockchain
Bryan Legend is a crypto visionary, influencer, investor, and entrepreneur. He is the co-founder of OOXY Labs and the CEO of Vulcan Blockchain, a revolutionary DeFi (Decentralized Finance) platform. This Australian crypto investor has founded several businesses to provide better earning opportunities through his ventures. Bryan Legend has been a part of different industries before taking the crypto world by storm with his astute visions and adventurous investments.
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Altruistic Altcoin Soars 268% This Week Amid Crypto Platform Rebranding
An under-the-radar altcoin focused on blockchain gifting has ripped 268% this week amid exchanges announcing their support for its token rebranding. Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain project focused on enabling the creation, storage and gifting of on-chain presents like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Its newly rebranded native token, GFT, has...
Comments / 0