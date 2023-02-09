Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Three-Town-Wide Yard Sale: The Chatham’s to Madison, April 29, 2023Morristown MinuteMadison, NJ
NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyBridget MulroyAvenel, NJ
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Related
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Falls to Yale on Final Day of ECAC Championship
HANOVER, N.H. — After cruising to a 4-1 win over Cornell on Saturday, the Dartmouth women's tennis team was upended 4-0 against Yale on Sunday, the final day of the ECAC Championship, at Alexis Boss Tennis Center. The Big Green opened the match with a win at No. 3...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Lacrosse Tickets Now on Sale
HANOVER, N.H. — Tickets for the 2023 Dartmouth men's and women's lacrosse seasons are now on sale. The six Ivy League games after spring break (three men's and three women's) will all be ticketed, while every nonleague game for both sides will be free of charge. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for youth ages three to 14.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Bounces Back in a Big Way, Beating First-Place Princeton, 83-76
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's basketball team used a 30-8 second-half run to turn a seven-point deficit into a 15-point lead, on the way to a big 83-76 bounce back win over first-place Princeton on Saturday afternoon in Leede Arena. The Tigers rallied to as close as two with 2:08 remaining, but the Big Green were 10-of-10 from the free throw line over the final two minutes, and 18-of-19 for the game, to help seal the victory.
dartmouthsports.com
Loss at Princeton Caps Dartmouth’s Road Stretch
PRINCETON, N.J. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team suffered a 64-47 loss to defending Ivy League champion Princeton on the road Saturday afternoon at Jadwin Gymnasium. The game marked the end of the Big Green's four-game road stretch. The Tigers led by eight at halftime and took control with...
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Squash Pick Up Emphatic Win against Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Dartmouth men's squash team closed its regular season with an emphatic victory over Brown Sunday afternoon. The Big Green secured their sixth win of the season by a result of 8-1 in Providence, Rhode Island in their final match before the postseason. The Big Green...
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Squash Secures 6-3 Win Over Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Dartmouth women's squash team secured a victory over Brown to close out the regular season on the road. The Big Green defeated the Bears in Providence, Rhode Island by a result of 6-3 in their final match prior to the postseason. The Big Green picked...
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Hockey Drops Conference Game to Clarkson
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's hockey team fell to the No. 9/10 Clarkson Golden Knights, 4-0 Saturday afternoon. The Big Green could not overcome the potent offense of the Golden Knights as Dartmouth dropped its final home game in ECAC Hockey action. The Big Green were outshot 37...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Falls to No. 10 Harvard on Friday
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's hockey team fell to No. 10 Harvard, 6-3, on Friday night in ECAC Hockey and Ivy League action at Thompson Arena. The Big Green move to 4-20-1, 3-14-1 on the season while the Crimson improve to 17-6-1, 14-4-0. After Dartmouth tied the game, 2-2, in the second period, Harvard scored four of the next five goals.
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Open Weekend with BU Valentine Invitational
BOSTON, Mass. — The Dartmouth women's track and field team competed in Boston University's David Hemery Valentine Invitational on Friday at BU's Track & Tennis Center. Mariella Schweitzer claimed sixth in the 60m hurdles with a time of 9:06. Jada Jones took 10th in the 400m run, crossing the...
dartmouthsports.com
Women’s Golf Opens Spring with First Round of Columbia Classic
MELBOURNE, Fla. — It may still be winter in New England, but the Dartmouth women's golf team migrated south to open up its spring schedule at the Columbia Classic on Saturday morning, ending the first round tied for ninth place in the 14-team field. Freshman Hope Hall led the Big Green over the first 18 holes by carding a 2-over 74, placing her in a tie for 18th overall.
Comments / 0