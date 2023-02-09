HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's basketball team used a 30-8 second-half run to turn a seven-point deficit into a 15-point lead, on the way to a big 83-76 bounce back win over first-place Princeton on Saturday afternoon in Leede Arena. The Tigers rallied to as close as two with 2:08 remaining, but the Big Green were 10-of-10 from the free throw line over the final two minutes, and 18-of-19 for the game, to help seal the victory.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO