Take a Journey with the NP Library's 5th Annual Community Read Event!

NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ - The New Providence Memorial Library just announced their 5th annual Community Read theme for this year as "Around the World in 80 Days." The library is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the publication of Jules Verne's epic novel with a celebration of all things travel and culture!

For the past five years, the NP Library has promoted a Community Read as an effort to get the whole community reading different books and materials on the same theme. The idea is to connect the community through that shared experience of reading so friends and neighbors can engage and chat about different materials on the same theme. Their Community Read launched in 2019 with Frankenstein as the theme, commemorating the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley's novel. 2020 brought Pirates to the community with scavenger hunts and pirate lore. In 2021, they launched a Roaring 20's theme, which celebrated the NP Library's Centennial Anniversary. Last year in 2022, the community dove into Fairy Tales, exploring everything from Perrault and Grimm to more recent Disney favorites.

This year, for 2023, the Library is taking patrons on journeys around the globe to experience adventures and cultural celebrations including stops for Lunar New Year, African Zydeco, Indian Singing, Irish Dance, plus an International Taste Test for teens, a bookmark contest for kids, and lots of book groups and movies to round out the travels. Everyone who comes to the library is invited to pick up a free Library Travel Passport, which invites participants to collect stamps by reading books from various collections. After collecting six stamps, travelers can choose a small prize. Upon completing all 10 stamps, patrons can submit their full passport for an entry into a grand prize drawing. While you're at the library, stop by and snap a selfie at the travel selfie station and explore all the library's collections and programs.

Come join the NP Library on our journey Around the World in 80 Days!
































