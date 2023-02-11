Soccer scoreboard: Johnson boys top Gainesville in 'El Clasico'

Johnson's Christian Robles (22) tries to control the ball during the Knights' 2-1 win over Gainesville on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at Johnson. Photo by Lee Heard For The Times

Johnson’s Ramon Aguilar and Jorge Sandoval each had a goal as it beat Gainesville 2-1 in the ‘El Clasico’ match Friday at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium in Oakwood.

Also for the defending state champion Knights (3-0), Edgar Vazquez chipped in an assist on the first goal.

Up next, Gainesville (3-1) visits Jackson County on Tuesday in Jefferson.

Johnson visits West Hall on Tuesday.

EAST HALL BOYS 2, WEST HALL 1 (PKs): Jonathan Torres struck first for East Hall just before halftime Friday as it prevailed in penalty kicks.

West Hall scored the equalizer in the 44th minute.

After two scoreless overtime periods, West Hall struck first in PKs.

However, Vikings goalkeeper Kenny Barrera would record a save on the next three attempts.

Scoring for East Hall (3-1) in the deciding portion were Yerli Mejia, Ainor Romero-Turcios, and Oscar Barcenas.

Up next, East Hall hosts Madison County on Friday.

West Hall visits Johnson at Tuesday.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 4, DACULA 1: For the second time this season, Sarah Greiner had a four-goal performance for the Lady Falcons (3-0).

She first found the back of the net in the 44th minute and her final goal came in the 77th minute.

Up next, Flowery Branch visits Discovery on Tuesday in Lawrenceville.

