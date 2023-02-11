High school baseball: Jake Hitchcock, Thomas Martens help Chestatee strongarm West Hall

Jake Hitchcock and Thomas Martens combined for a shutout and Chestatee got enough offense for a 4-0 victory over West Hall on Friday at Chestatee in the season opener for both teams.

Hitchcock (1-0) allowed just one hit and struck out four over five scoreless innings, while Martens pitch the final two scoreless frames to lift the War Eagles (1-0) to the shutout victory.

Hitchcock also stole two bases offensively, while Nick McCoy added a double to lead the Chestatee offense. Cohen Miller and Eli Chaffin also stole one base apiece.

Justin Schaffer went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead West Hall (0-1) at the plate.

The War Eagles are back in action Monday with a home game against Gainesville, while next up for the Spartans is a match up with Habersham Central in Mt. Airy.