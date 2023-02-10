Open in App
Wilson County, TN
Wilson County Source

Weekend Weather Will be Windy With Scattered Showers

By Clark Shelton,

7 days ago

Weather for “the big game” is a coin toss. Temps will be on the cooler side due to damp and windy conditions.

Enjoy the game!

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 10 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

