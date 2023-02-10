Open in App
Sumner County, TN
Sumner County Source

Weekend Weather Will be Windy With Scattered Showers

By Clark Shelton,

7 days ago

Weather for “the big game” is a coin toss. Temps will be on the cooler side due to damp and windy conditions.

Enjoy the game!

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North wind around 10 mph. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

