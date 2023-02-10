Open in App
The US Sun

All the clues to help you crack which big-name stars are on The Masked Singer ahead of semi-final

By Felicity Cross,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZHko_0kjr3JpO00

THE Masked Singer panel say the show’s charm is in the guessing game, rather than the celebrities’ skill.

But the voting audience doesn’t seem to agree because every winner in the ITV show’s history has been a seasoned performer with an amazing voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04nhsx_0kjr3JpO00
The Masked Singer panel say the show’s charm is in the guessing game, rather than the celebrities’ skill Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s0vTc_0kjr3JpO00
Davina McCall has said: 'The nice thing about having a guessing show is that it’s not a talent contest' Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6DK9_0kjr3JpO00
Girls’ Aloud Nicola Roberts won as Queen Bee in 2020 Credit: ITV

Girls’ Aloud Nicola Roberts as Queen Bee, Joss Stone as Sausage and Natalie Imbruglia as Panda all took the crown in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

And this year could be no exception as another set of chart-topping stars are tipped to be hiding inside the final five Masked Singers.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes rate All Saints star Natalie Appleton as Fawn and Bon Jovi guitar star Richie Sambora as Jacket Potato.

And the betting firm has tipped Dreamgirls and Glee vocalist Amber Riley to be Jellyfish, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson as Phoenix and Busted’s Charlie Simpson as Rhino.

The Masked Singer is pre- recorded, including a 50/50 vote between the judges and the studio audience.

Panellist Davina McCall has said: “The nice thing about having a guessing show is that it’s not a talent contest.”

Rita Ora said of this year’s contenders: “I really feel like it’s next level.”

Unmasked so far have been Chris Kamara, Lulu, Stephen Hendry, Martin and Shirlie Kemp, Katherine Ryan, Claire Richards and Daisy May Cooper.

  • The Masked Singer semi-final is on tonight, 7pm, on ITV1 and ITVX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31IfLY_0kjr3JpO00
Joss Stone won as Sausage in 2021 Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGkOq_0kjr3JpO00
Natalie Imbruglia won as Panda in 2022 Credit: ITV

JACKET POTATO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296t3z_0kjr3JpO00
Jacket Potato has said they'e: 'Smooth, creamy and occasionally baked' Credit: ITV

SONGS

Viva Las Vegas – Elvis Presley

Hallelujah – Leonard Cohen

Smooth – Santana

Go Your Own Way – Fleetwood Mac

CLUES

“One hot potato” . . . “Smooth, creamy and occasionally baked”.

What he does is “like a marathon”.

A stethoscope

“It’s me Jack, Jacket Potato. I’ve got quite the collection, so big, you’ll say ‘Woah!’”

The number 50

A caravan, with talk of being in every country

“Whoaaa, halfway there.”

VERDICT

“That was epic, the energy you were giving off, it was electrifying! You are an amazingly accomplished musician.” – DAVINA McCALL

ODDS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2UVQ_0kjr3JpO00
Richie Sambora, Bon Jovi guitarist 10/11 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y7w3o_0kjr3JpO00
Matt Lucas, comedian 5/2 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Eoab_0kjr3JpO00
Shane Ritchie, Actor & performer 5/1 Credit: Dan Jones - The Sun

FAWN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxIEi_0kjr3JpO00
Maths was a passion for Fawn Credit: Rex

SONGS

Beauty And The Beast – from Beauty And The Beast

Into The Groove – Madonna

Ironic – Alanis Morissette

Changing – Sigma ft Paloma Faith

CLUES

“Certainly not a baby”

Maths was a passion

Black coffee

Knows a lot about travelling great distances

Was in the background early in their career

Five sugars in their tea

“I live in a cottage and not in a palace, I’ve visited Wonderland but my name isn’t Alice”

VERDICT

“I am just absolutely fawn-ing in love with you! That was so good. Your accent is from North America, I think.”

– MO GILLIGAN

ODDS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mspWK_0kjr3JpO00
Natalie Appleton, All Saints 2/1 Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xjk2b_0kjr3JpO00
Alesha Dixon, Mis-Teeq & BGT judge 4/1 Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38eyty_0kjr3JpO00
Louise Redknapp, Eternal 6/1 Credit: Getty

PHOENIX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAGax_0kjr3JpO00
Phoenix has experience 'treading the boards' Credit: Rex

SONGS

Get Lucky – Daft Punk

Loco In Acapulco – The Four Tops

I’m Still Standing – Elton John

It’s Not Unusual – Tom Jones

CLUES

Familiar with reincarnation

Suit of armour

Painting brush

Has experience “treading the boards”

“I’m all flame and fire, my feathers ablaze, it may intrigue you to learn, I’ve been a catchphrase.”

VERDICT

“I love your performances, you always set the stage alight! That was amazing as always, great singing.”

– JONATHAN ROSS

ODDS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4ben_0kjr3JpO00
Ricky Wilson, Kaiser Chiefs 4/6 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H64vP_0kjr3JpO00
John Barrowman, Actor and singer 4/1 Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LO4O1_0kjr3JpO00
Michael Ball, Actor and singer 4/1 Credit: Getty

JELLY FISH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pjx6E_0kjr3JpO00
A decision was made in Jelly Fish's career which saw them removed from the spotlight Credit: ITV

SONGS

Sweet Child Of Mine – Guns N’ Roses

Take Me To Church – Hozier

Leave A Light On – Tom Walker

Alone – Heart

CLUES

What you see is what you get

An unexpected winner

A cassette labelled ‘Good Magic’

A decision was made in their career which saw them removed from the spotlight

“Give me good vibes only, that’s a great salutation. Let’s love and not hate, like a funny animation.”

“Something exceptionally small turned out to be my biggest encouragement”

Performed alongside “a royal without a crown”.

VERDICT

“What a voice! What a performance! You are wonderful.”

– JONATHAN ROSS

ODDS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0t78_0kjr3JpO00
Amber Riley, Glee and Dreamgirls 5/4 Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMpgL_0kjr3JpO00
Kym Marsh, Hear'Say 7/2 Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJcuJ_0kjr3JpO00
Michelle Williams, Destiny's Child 5/1 Credit: Getty

RHINO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26hmsA_0kjr3JpO00
Rhino is 'a fun kind of fella' Credit: Rex

SONGS

Chasing Cars – Snow Patrol

Try – Pink

I Just Can’t Wait To Be King – The Lion King

Into You – Ariana Grande

CLUES

“It’s my job to maintain law and order”

“A fun kind of fella”

Taken on two icons at the same time and won

Vince Vaughan

Riddle: “I’m chief of this town and happy-go-lucky, but one of you guys might think I’m quite muggy.”

VERDICT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kt1wN_0kjr3JpO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oQoC_0kjr3JpO00

“For me again, you’re one of my favourite voices in the show. I do believe you’re a real big male vocalist.” – RITA ORA

ODDS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dfsb_0kjr3JpO00
Charlie Simpson, Busted 1/3 Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19USGt_0kjr3JpO00
James Arthur, X Factor winner 4/1 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Yb3Y_0kjr3JpO00
James Blunt, singer/songwriter 10/1 Credit: Nick Obank
