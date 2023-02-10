Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
WashingtonExaminer

Florida lawmakers expand DeSantis program flying immigrants to blue states

By Misty Severi,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=286Neg_0kjqKzSr00

T he Florida state legislature passed a bill Friday that expands Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL) migrant transportation program sending immigrants who entered the United States illegally to "sanctuary" cities and states.

The new bill creates the " Unauthorized Alien Transport Program ," which was passed during a special session of the legislature. The bill allows Florida to send immigrants in any state to liberal areas. A record number of immigrants illegally entered the country last year.

WHITE HOUSE RETURNS FIRE IN CULTURE WAR, PAINTING DESANTIS VS. DISNEY AS 'CRAZY'

“People are sick of having an open border with no rule of law in this country,” DeSantis said at a news conference last week. “We can just sit here and do nothing about it or we can actually stand up and say, ‘Whatever tools we have at our disposal, we are going to be using.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIq7t_0kjqKzSr00 Ryan King, Washington Examiner
Two busloads of migrants were dropped off by a metro bus stop near Harris’s home in the Naval Observatory on Thursday after Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) approved the move earlier this week.

The original program was established by DeSantis last year.

The bill passed both state houses along party lines and is now heading to DeSantis's desk, where he is expected to review and sign the legislation. Legislative leaders called for a two-week special session last week to consider bolstering the flight program and address election laws and Disney's self-governing Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The legislation comes after DeSantis's office orchestrated two flights that carried nearly 50 illegal immigrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard , Massachusetts, last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

DeSantis and the state are facing multiple lawsuits over the flights, which follow similar efforts from Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and former Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ), who decided to bus illegal immigrants from their states to the liberal cities, including New York City and Washington, D.C.

Just since last spring, 43,000 immigrants have arrived in New York City, according to the New York Post, with 28,400 living in 83 hotels, five “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers," and the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
A childbirth myth is spreading on TikTok. Doctors say the truth is different
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Most Popular
Ohio train derailment: Trump confirms visit to East Palestine, Ohio, says he will visit on 'Wednesday'
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Richard Belzer Dead: Law and Order: SVU actor and comedian dies at 78
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Ohio train derailment: Salena Zito says victims feel 'vulnerable'
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Meteorite slams into South Texas with 'large explosion'
Mission, TX2 days ago
Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore in critical condition
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
LA man charged with federal hate crime over shooting of two Jewish men
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Ohio train derailment: NTSB chairwoman pleads to stop 'misinformation' about crash
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Mars Wrigley slapped with OSHA fine after workers fell into chocolate tank
Elizabethtown, PA16 hours ago
Ohio train derailment: Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine after crash
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Endangered African penguin chicks hatch at Arizona aquarium
Scottsdale, AZ23 hours ago
Trump seeks to block past accusers from testifying in E. Jean Caroll defamation trial
New York City, NY2 days ago
Tyre Nichols case: Five Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of 29-year-old man
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Mississippi shooting: Six people killed in three incidents in Arkabutla
Arkabutla, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy