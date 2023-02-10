Markwayne Mullin endorses Trump for president, lauding a 'proven champion'

S en. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) endorsed former President Donald Trump for his presidential bid on Friday, becoming the fifth member of the upper chamber to throw their support behind him for 2024.

The Oklahoma Republican, who was endorsed by Trump and elected to the Senate in November, said he believes Trump is the “strongest president of my lifetime” in a tweet announcing his support.

Al Drago/AP Markwayne Mullin, a Republican from Oklahoma, speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, April 15, 2021.



"I'm proud to endorse the strongest president of my lifetime, Donald J. Trump, for a second term in 2024."

"President Trump is the architect of our America First movement. He is a proven champion for our conservative values, and a fearless leader on the world stage,” he said in a statement.

“In just four years, President Trump delivered great results for the American people. He lowered taxes, secured American energy independence, protected our Second Amendment, and never backed down from the radical Left threatening our way of life. President Trump is exactly the president we need to lead this country through the tough road ahead. Not only am I proud to endorse President Trump, I'm proud to call him my friend."

The endorsement comes as more contenders appear to be teeing up launching bids, with former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) expected to jump in the race in the coming days and prominent Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL), Gov. Kristi Noem (SD), and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, also speculated to run.

GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham (SC), Tommy Tuberville (AL), J.D. Vance (OH), and Eric Schmitt (MO) and a sizable number of House members have also endorsed Trump this cycle.