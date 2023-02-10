Washington Examiner

Biden's big-government agenda creates lucrative job market as administration officials cash out By Timothy P. Carney, Senior Columnist, 9 days ago

By Timothy P. Carney, Senior Columnist, 9 days ago

Revolving-door lobbyist-and-consultant Ron Klain is exiting the White House after two years as Biden’s chief of staff, and is being replaced by revolving-door-investor-and-consultant Jeff Zients. ...