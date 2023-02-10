Open in App
Washington Examiner

Biden's big-government agenda creates lucrative job market as administration officials cash out

By Timothy P. Carney, Senior Columnist,

9 days ago
Revolving-door lobbyist-and-consultant Ron Klain is exiting the White House after two years as Biden’s chief of staff, and is being replaced by revolving-door-investor-and-consultant Jeff Zients....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Republican voters were asked about their pick for the 2024 election. Hear their responses
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Daily on Energy: East Palestine latest, gas prices plunge in Europe, and Saudi Arabia hits back
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Biden's accidental endorsement of school choice reveals the deep rot in public education
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Zuckerberg cash and left-wing dark money groups behind soft-on-crime DC bill
Washington, DC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy