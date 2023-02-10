Read full article on original website
3 News Now
THIS WEEK IN WX HISTORY: Omaha's Largest Snowstorm
The Omaha metro is no stranger to winter storms, but snowstorms over 1' is not common. Since record-keeping began in 1871, only 6 snowstorms have produced over 1' of snow within 24-hours. Despite the low number, one snowstorm still managed to blow the others out of the water, February 11, 1965.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
tourcounsel.com
Oak View Mall | Shopping mall in Omaha, Nebraska
Oak View Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located at 3002 South 145th Street in West Omaha, Nebraska. There are 104 tenant spots on two floors of this regional mall, which was built in 1991. The mall receives more than 12,000,000 visitors annually, and features a "Kids Coliseum" play area.
WOWT
Bill in Nebraska Legislature aims to help food truck drivers
Inflation is impacting many businesses in the Omaha metro, including floral designers. Nebraska bill aims to help missing and murdered indigenous people. A new bill proposed in the Nebraska Legislature would aim to help missing indigenous people. Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police. Updated: 13 hours...
OnlyInYourState
Open For More Than Half A Century, Lee’s Chicken In Nebraska Is A Timeless Dining Experience
Lee’s Chicken in Nebraska is a longstanding favorite dinner destination. The Lincoln restaurant officially opened in 1945 and began attracting crowds with its impossibly juicy, crunchy, flavorful fried chicken. It’s just as delightful to eat there now as it was back in the ’40s!. Visit Lee’s Chicken...
WOWT
Nebraska bill aims to help food truck industry
Bowling tournament honors Omaha boy lost to cancer. A tournament helps honor a young boy lost to cancer. Special Olympics Nebraska hosts Polar Plunge fundraiser. An annual event saw people dipping into the cold waters at Lake Zorinsky. Sunny skies and mild this afternoon. Updated: 15 hours ago. Sunny skies...
WOWT
Nebraska bill could remove regulatory roadblocks food trucks face in different counties
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On a typical day, you’d find Jonathan Taylor working his food truck at Trucks and Taps. It’s usually a popular hub for food truck vendors to operate, but there are some days when he’s constantly on the road. “We largely work off requests,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska proposal keeping biological boys out of girls’ restrooms taking feedback
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A proposal limiting Nebraska students to teams and locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex is set to be discussed at the State Capitol this Monday. Legislative Bill 575 is also known as the Adopt the Sports and Spaces Act. It was introduced by...
1011now.com
Tuesday Forecast: Wet weather returns on Tuesday; snow looming later this week?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an absolutely stunning start to the week with temperatures reaching the low 60s in Lincoln, we’ll see more active weather over the next several days with a pair of systems set to swing through the state. The forecast is headlined by wet weather across the area for the day on Tuesday, with colder and snowy conditions returning Wednesday afternoon and into the day on Thursday. The good news is that the colder weather doesn’t look to stick around long with temperatures rebounding back to the upper 40s to low 50s by the upcoming weekend.
WOWT
Kash Davis headed to trial for murder
A Bellevue senior citizen is warning others about placing rent checks in dropboxes. Sports and Spaces Act debated in Nebraska legislature. LB574, otherwise called the Sports and Spaces Act, would prohibit biological boys from competing in girls' sports. Bill in Neb. legislature would ensure public school students get free meals.
WOWT
Part of downtown Omaha street to close for roughly 3 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a street at the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters construction site will be closed for a lengthy period. According to Omaha Public Works, 14th Street will close between Farnam and Douglas Streets beginning Monday, Feb. 20. In addition to the street, the east...
WOWT
Omaha family brings diversity, inclusion to the world of board gaming
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family with a passion for board games is working to get more diversity into the activity they’ve been enjoying with thousands of others for quite some time. For Mik and Starla Fitch, board gaming is a lifestyle. They said they’ve tried every possible...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
KETV.com
History of St. John African Methodist Episcopal, Nebraska's oldest Black church
OMAHA, Neb. — For centuries, the Black church has been a key piece of not only Black history but American history. In Nebraska, St. John AME (African Methodist Episcopal) is the state's oldest Black church. The church's current members are working hard to preserve its legacy. "Our building is...
WOWT
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
Nebraska Football: Trev Alberts makes the hard choice again regarding walk-ons
The Nebraska football program is about to see a massive reduction in the walk-on program thanks to Trev Alberts making the hard choices yet again. While there are bound to be people out there who think that the talk about the Nebraska football walk-on program will be another side effect of someone who doesn’t understand the program, Matt Rhule should avoid blame this time. In fact, it appears that the walk-on program is getting some cuts because a man who understands the Husker program quite well is making the hard decisions yet again.
KETV.com
Built on pizza: Godfather's closes founding Omaha location in 1982
Fifty years ago, a popular restaurant chain was built on pizza — right here in Omaha. In 1973, William Theisen founded Godfather's Pizza in Omaha with an investment of $3,000 and 15 employees. Now, the pizzeria boasts more than 400 locations and 4,500 employees. In the archive video above,...
klkntv.com
Chefs at Immanuel retirement homes compete in cookoff
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Chefs from Immanuel, an organization with 18 retirement communities in Omaha, Lincoln and Iowa, competed and showcased their skills on Friday to a panel of judges. The competition was held in Lincoln at the Sysco test kitchen. Each chef was paired with another chef from...
WOWT
New Omaha-area company looks to alleviate travel delays and aggression
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - About a month after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down air travel in the entire country due to a contractor deleting files and causing a system outage of important safety information, a new service is starting in the Omaha area. It’s a business designed to remove...
Raid on Environmental Trust and construction of new prisons panned
LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen should drop his raid on the Nebraska Environmental Trust and should reconsider policies that appear to require not one, but two, new state prisons, a legislative panel was told Monday. Pillen’s proposed state budget would divert $14 million over the next two years from the Environmental Trust, which is funded […] The post Raid on Environmental Trust and construction of new prisons panned appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
