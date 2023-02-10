Open in App
Olean, NY
TAPinto.net

Early Morning Fire in Olean Displaces Resident

By Rich and Anne Lee,

9 days ago

OLEAN, NY — A fire at 118 Orleans Ave. early Friday morning left the sole occupant of the structure displaced, according to a news release from the City of Olean Fire Department.

When fire crews responded to a 1:20 a.m. alert, they found flames on the structure’s west side and smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters brought the fire under control within seven minutes.

The occupant was evaluated and treated on scene but refused transport to the hospital. He received assistance from the Red Cross.

The City of Olean Fire Investigation Team is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the release, functional smoke detectors alerted the occupant while he was asleep.

Comments / 0
