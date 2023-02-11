Live from Orlando: Mount Vernon cheerleaders compete in national championship

The Mount Vernon cheerleading team is in Orlando, Florida competing in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships, and News 12 is following every step of their journey.

The cheer team says they are feeling electric after their first round of Nationals competition at Disney World.



News 12 was right at the edge of the stage with the parents and coaches, and say the energy was incredible.

Head Coach Mekiyah Knox says she's so proud of her team.

Their performance wasn't just awe inspiring, but poignant as well.

But it's not just their performance that stands out, it's also this touching tribute.

A single pompom was left on the floor by the team to honor their cheer sister Kayla Green.

She was fatally stabbed by another 15-year-old after a day of citywide celebration for the state title winning men's basketball team.

Kayla's father says Kayla should have been at the Nationals, but he's so appreciative to see the team Kayla loved isn't forgetting her.

Saturday is a big day in Orlando - it's when Kayla's junior varsity team competes for the first time.

RESULTS:

-New Rochelle ranked 4 in the Small Varsity Coed Game Day Group "A" Prelims. That means they move onto semi-finals.

-New Rochelle ranked 15th in Small Varsity Coed Group "A" Prelims. That means they won't move onto semi-finals.

-Ardsley ranked 11th in Small Varsity Division II Non Tumbling Group "B" Prelims. They move onto semi-finals

-Eastchester ranks 3rd in Small Varsity Division II Game Day Group "C" Prelims. They move onto semi-finals

-Eastchester ranks 6th in Small Varsity Division II Group "D" Prelims. They move onto semi-finals.

-Minisink Valley was 12th in Small Varsity Division II Group "E" Prelims. They will not move onto semi-finals

-Scarsdale ranked 7th in Small Varsity Division I Group "B" Prelims. They will advance to semi-finals

-Tuckahoe ranked 3rd in Small Varsity Division II Group "E" Prelims. They will advance to semi-finals.

-Ursuline was 6th in Small Varsity Division II Non Tumbling Group "B" Prelims. They will advance to semi-finals.

-Harrison ranks 2nd in Small Varsity Division II Game Day. They move on.

-Harrison ranks 6th in Small Varsity Division II. They move on.

