Open in App
Mount Vernon, NY
See more from this location?
News 12

Live from Orlando: Mount Vernon cheerleaders compete in national championship

By News 12 Staff,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5J5K_0kjokU9O00

The Mount Vernon cheerleading team is in Orlando, Florida competing in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships, and News 12 is following every step of their journey.

The cheer team says they are feeling electric after their first round of Nationals competition at Disney World.

News 12 was right at the edge of the stage with the parents and coaches, and say the energy was incredible.

Head Coach Mekiyah Knox says she's so proud of her team.

Their performance wasn't just awe inspiring, but poignant as well.

But it's not just their performance that stands out, it's also this touching tribute.

A single pompom was left on the floor by the team to honor their cheer sister Kayla Green.

She was fatally stabbed by another 15-year-old after a day of citywide celebration for the state title winning men's basketball team.

Kayla's father says Kayla should have been at the Nationals, but he's so appreciative to see the team Kayla loved isn't forgetting her.

Saturday is a big day in Orlando - it's when Kayla's junior varsity team competes for the first time.

RESULTS:

-New Rochelle ranked 4 in the Small Varsity Coed Game Day Group "A" Prelims. That means they move onto semi-finals.

-New Rochelle ranked 15th in Small Varsity Coed Group "A" Prelims. That means they won't move onto semi-finals.

-Ardsley ranked 11th in Small Varsity Division II Non Tumbling Group "B" Prelims. They move onto semi-finals

-Eastchester ranks 3rd in Small Varsity Division II Game Day Group "C" Prelims. They move onto semi-finals

-Eastchester ranks 6th in Small Varsity Division II Group "D" Prelims. They move onto semi-finals.

-Minisink Valley was 12th in Small Varsity Division II Group "E" Prelims. They will not move onto semi-finals

-Scarsdale ranked 7th in Small Varsity Division I Group "B" Prelims. They will advance to semi-finals

-Tuckahoe ranked 3rd in Small Varsity Division II Group "E" Prelims. They will advance to semi-finals.

-Ursuline was 6th in Small Varsity Division II Non Tumbling Group "B" Prelims. They will advance to semi-finals.

-Harrison ranks 2nd in Small Varsity Division II Game Day. They move on.

-Harrison ranks 6th in Small Varsity Division II. They move on.

Click here for a complete list of results.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Georgia star Jalen Carter charged with racing in fatal accident that killed football player from New Jersey
Athens, GA2 days ago
Mount Vernon STEAM Academy student wins $10,000 scholarship
Mount Vernon, NY17 hours ago
Mount Vernon kicks off Women’s History Month with City Hall gathering
Mount Vernon, NY1 day ago
'We're not happy.' Carmel parents furious they were not informed over threats in students' racist videos
Carmel Hamlet, NY14 hours ago
Mineola Diner serves as backdrop for 'Jimmy's and Jenny's' TV pilot
Mineola, NY1 day ago
Greenwich American Red Cross marks Red Cross Month but blood donations still down in Connecticut, group says
Greenwich, NY6 hours ago
Plans for dog hospital and hotel scaled back after some Fairfield residents push back
Stamford, NY17 hours ago
Police: Teen bicyclist struck, seriously injured in Setauket
Setauket- East Setauket, NY8 hours ago
Judge denies probation program for NY man accused of killing Ridgefield dogs
Ridgefield, CT1 day ago
Getaway vehicle used by suspects who stole car with child inside in Eastchester found in NJ
Eastchester, NY6 hours ago
Exclusive: State police superintendent speaks to News 12 following trooper shooting; suspect in custody
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Police: Elmsford couple hospitalized following car crash in Greenburgh
Elmsford, NY22 hours ago
‘They cannot go to the bathroom.’ Connecticut warehouse workers call for more protections
North Haven, CT19 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy