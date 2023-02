losgatan.com

Man reported to police for asking to clean homeowner’s gutters; Amazon package stolen on Winchester Boulevard (Police Blotter, Jan. 29-Feb 4) By Staff Report, 7 days ago

By Staff Report, 7 days ago

From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department covering the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4. • A man was reportedly going door-to-door on ...