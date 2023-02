fightinghawks.com

NOTES: Hawks Going After Third Straight win Saturday vs Omaha By Josh McSwain, FightingHawks.com, 10 days ago

By Josh McSwain, FightingHawks.com, 10 days ago

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - North Dakota will take on Omaha Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Fans can follow all the ...