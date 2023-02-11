India thrash Australia in first Test to take 1-0 series lead – as it happened

9.24am GMT

Here’s the match report . Geoff Lemon’s analysis from Nagpur will be up later. Thanks for joining us.

9.12am GMT

A recurring image today was the Australians being trapped on their crease. The one bright spot was the debut of the bespectacled Todd Murphy. He was a revelation.

9.10am GMT

Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 25 per cent of his match payments for applying the soothing cream. That’s a costly soothe. The ICC match officials were satisfied it didn’t artificially alter the ball.

9.01am GMT

Alan Border looks and sounds like a broken man on the telecast. Indeed, there will be recriminations galore back in Australia, particularly around selection. But full credit to India – they controlled this game from the beginning and were imperious on day three. Ashwin now has 457 test wickets at under 25 apiece. He was in menacing touch today.

8.57am GMT

It was Australia’s second lowest ever total against India. Ashwin’s five wickets were sublime and he has terrific support from Shami and Jadeja. Ashwin and his captain should fight out man-of-the-match honours.

8.54am GMT

India wins by an innings and 132 runs. Australia lost ten wickets in a single session. It was a masterclass from India but that was a desperately disappointing performance from the visitors.

8.51am GMT

WICKET! Boland 0 LBW Shami

It’s all over! Boland is trapped by Shami. He reviews but it looks dead in front and this is dead over. India takes a 1-0 lead in the series. A right royal shoeing.

8.48am GMT

32nd over: Australia 90-9 (Boland 0, Smith 23) The commentary of Matt Hayden beggars belief. The Dermott Brereton of cricket commentary. Play had been extended half an hour.

8.46am GMT

31st over: Australia 90-9 (Boland 0, Smith 24)

Smith is bowled by Jadeja but it’s a no ball! It was a gem of a delivery, but an illegal one.

8.43am GMT

WICKET! Lyon 8 Bowled Shami (Australia 88-9)

Shami replaces Patel and completely skittles the Australian. The end is nigh.

8.37am GMT

30th over: Australia 87-8 (Lyon 8, Smith 22) A nice leg glace from Lyon brings up a boundary but he’s perilously close to being trapped on the back foot. Jadeja is making this ball sing.

8.31am GMT

28h over: Australia 81-8 (Lyon 4, Smith 20) Patel’s 48 test wickets have come at less than 15 apiece. An extraordinary start to his career. Lyon pokes a lovely boundary through the on-side and the rock hard outfield does the rest.

8.27am GMT

WICKET! Murphy 3 C Rohit B Patel (Australia 75-8)

Murphy dobs the easiest catch imaginable off Patel. Oh dear.

8.23am GMT

26th over: Australia 74-7 (Murphy 2, Smith 18) The Aussies are still 149 runs behind.

8.21am GMT

25th over: Australia 72-7 (Murphy 0, Smith 18) Patel is into the attack and Smith promptly belts him for four. Lots of glum faces amongst the Australians.

8.18am GMT

24th over: Australia 68-7 (Murphy 0, Smith 14) No need for India to change things up. The spin twins are doing the job on their ear. A maiden from Ashwin to Murphy.

8.15am GMT

WICKET! Cummins 1 C Bharat B Jadeja (Australia 67-7)

A thin edge from the Australian captain. This could be over in the next half hour!

8.11am GMT

22nd over: Australia 66-7 (Cummins 1, Smith 13) Smith v Ashwin is a delight to watch. Smith is happy to use his feet and attack and Ashwin doesn’t seem too perturbed by that. Two stars going head to head.

8.08am GMT

21st over: Australia 64-6 (Cummins 0, Smith 12) My PC was about to start short-circuiting if there was another wicket, but thankfully Jadeja throws up a nice low-key over.

8.05am GMT

20th over: Australia 64-6 (Cummins 0, Smith 12) Ashwin continues to probe. He hasn’t had a big haul for a while but loves a big occasion and is in imperious touch here.

8.04am GMT

WICKET! Carey 10 LBW Ashwin (Australia 64-6)

Ashwin strikes again! Carey is trapped reverse sweeping. He reviews but doesn’t have a prayer. Ashwin now has 5-34 and has demolished the Australians. The 21 st time he’s taken five wickets in a test innings.

7.59am GMT

19th over: Australia 64-5 (Carey 10, Smith 12) Carey is sweeping for Dickensian London. These two are going to have a crack but the ship has sailed.

7.56am GMT

18th over: Australia 62-5 (Carey 9, Smith 11) Carey sweeps his first two deliveries for four.

7.53am GMT

WICKET! Handscomb 6 LBW bowled Ashwin 2 (Australia 52-5)

Ashwin strikes again! This time they review successfully.

7.48am GMT

17th over: Australia 52-4 (Handscomb 6, Smith 10)

Smith is going to attack here. Needs an all-time great innings to salvage something out of this.

7.46am GMT

16th over: Australia 48-4 (Handscomb 6, Smith 6)

Handscomb gets off the mark with two, followed up by a lovely boundary, but the task before he, Smith and Australia is enormous.

7.42am GMT

WICKET! Renshaw LBW bowled Ashwin 2 (Australia 42-4)

Renshaw is nailed by Ashwin. He reviews unsuccessfully. This is a train wreck for Australia.

7.38am GMT

16th over: Australia 42-3 (Renshaw 2, Smith 6) Thank you Angus for that fine knock. It’s been a dire day for Australia. India are miles ahead and could well wrap this up in the next few hours. A superb performance from the home side. Smith lofts a huge six to get off the mark! (as you do).

7.36am GMT

WICKET! Warner LBW Ashwin 10 (Australia 34-3)

Just when Warner looked to be getting on top with two straight fours he was actually sinking into the abyss. Ashwin totally undid him there – two boundaries then an arm ball that Warner swung too hard at and missed. Another LBW. That’ll do me. Time to turn away, drink something strong and leave Jonathan Horn to call the final denouement. Go well comrades!

7.33am GMT

14th over: Australia 26-2 (Warner 10, Smith 0) Warner got hold of that one! It was in the slot and natural instinct kicked in as he straight drove it for a boundary. He does it gain to the next, this time through midwicket. But it’s a three card trick and Warner has fallen for it! Ashwin beats him for pace on the next ball and as it crashes into the pad India go up as one. The on field decision is out but Warner will review… doesn’t look good to me.

7.31am GMT

13th over: Australia 26-2 (Warner 2, Smith 0) Smith was happy to see off that Jadeja over without landing a blow. Another maiden ensues.

7.29am GMT

12th over: Australia 26-2 (Warner 2, Smith 0) Ashwin rolls out another maiden as Australia reel. Smith strolls to the wicket with his side floundering. Let’s hope Smudge hits better than he catches.

7.25am GMT

WICKET! Labuschagne LBW Jadeja 17 (Australia 26-2)

Marnus will drag his heels as always but that was plum as a pudding. Jadeja gifted him a boundary with the previous ball only to spring the trap on the next delivery, shooting it through quicker and hitting the pad below the knee roll. Labuschagne played inside the wrong line and Warner refused to let his partner review. Out!

7.23am GMT

11th over: Australia 22-1 (Warner 2, Labuschagne 17) Jadeja has the strut of a prize bantam at the moment and why not? He’s bagged a five-for in the first innings, dashed a stylish 70 with the bat and he’s got both batter on the hop. His third ball is itself a long hop and Labuschagne dispatches it. But it’s a trap! The fourth ball scoots through much quicker and the appeal is massive.

7.20am GMT

10th over: Australia 22-1 (Warner 2, Labuschagne 13) Ravi Ashwin is a crafty old fox. He’s varying his pace for each batter here, slowing it down to Warner to play on his nerves but spearing it in to Labuschagne to challenge his ego. Neither like it much and another maiden plays out.

7.17am GMT

9th over: Australia 22-1 (Warner 2, Labuschagne 13) Labuschagne turned inside out by that one! Jadeja gave it some air and it jagged viciously away – too far to catch the edge but too close for comfort as far as Australia is concerned. Finally, Labuschagne gets some room and stabs the final ball past square leg for a deuce.

7.14am GMT

8th over: Australia 20-1 (Warner 2, Labuschagne 11) Ashwin loops that high right hand down for a fourth over, looking for that rough patch that dismissed Usman Khawaja and has Dave Warner so befuddled. The Australians take a single as first-innings destroyer Ravi Jadeja strolls in for a bowl.

7.12am GMT

7th over: Australia 19-1 (Warner 2, Labuschagne 10) Shami bowls a maiden and Australia trail by only 204. Everest is in sight!

7.09am GMT

6th over: Australia 18-1 (Warner 1, Labuschagne 10) Dropped catch! Warner looks right out-of-sorts here and on the second ball from Ashwin he pushed hard and snicked it to slip… where Kohli dropped it. That’s the King’s second spill of the Test and it’s a huge let-off for Warner. Unlike Labuschagne, whose soft hands send catches dropping short and edges flying wide, Warner has the not-so-deft touch of Roberto ‘Hands of Stone’ Duran.

7.03am GMT

5th over: Australia 18-1 (Warner 1, Labuschagne 10) Shami to Labuschagne and the second ball is full and wide and Marnus steps out to greet it on the up, finding the middle of the willow, piercing the field and sending it past a diving Virat Kohli to the boundary. Nice shot Marnie! They’ll need approximately 53 more to haul in this massive India lead. Make that 52 as Labuschagne the Lucky edges through slips for another four leaf clover.

6.59am GMT

4th over: Australia 10-1 (Warner 1, Labuschagne 2) Warner lives dangerously! He played the line and Ashwin fizzed it past the edge. A grimace from Warner that he tries to make look like a smile but The Bull knows how close that was. Dangerous signs for Australia but Warner is watchful to the next and he punches the fifth ball down the ground to get off the duck. Labuschagne helps himself to a single off the last and Australia have staggered to double figures.

6.55am GMT

3rd over: Australia 8-1 (Warner 0, Labuschagne 1) Big appeal from Shami against Labuschagne! That rushed on and ducked away from Labuschagne, grazing the knee roll as it skidded on. All the Indians went up but the on-field decision was Not Out and although India reviewed and replays showed contact with leg stump, it fell to Umpire’s Call. Labuschagne the Lucky lives again! Shami bowls out a maiden.

Mohammed Shami appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

6.48am GMT

WICKET! Khawaja c Kohli b Ashwin (Australia 7-1)

Wild swipe from Khawaja and Ashwin extracts just enough turn to catch the edge and it’s that man Kohli at first slip who swallows it whole. First blood to India and Australia already in trouble. That was not the shot of a 56 Test veteran with over 4000 runs to his name. Khawaja dashed at it with a big step down and a huge swish of the bat and Ashwin found the rough and, ultimately, the edge.

6.47am GMT

2nd over: Australia 7-0 (Warner 0, Khawaja 5) Lovely shot from Khawaja. Ravi Ashwin floated in a full one and Khawaja deftly dug it out and drove it to the boundary.

6.45am GMT

1st over: Australia 3-0 (Warner 0, Khawaja 1) And we’re back. Usman Khawaja took the strike to face Mohammad Shami and after a couple of no-balls, the Islamabad-born, Sydney-raised Queenslander dabbed a single to get off the mark. Will we see a twin-pace attack to begin or spin from the other end?

6.42am GMT

And some harsh criticism from David B for Nathan Lyon…

“On this evidence you would not select GTG again. He has been in the team since the 1920’s and still can’t land the ball in the right areas often enough. I’d have him on roller duties at the Adelaide Oval personally. At least there’s a chance he might roll the right pitch.”

6.40am GMT

A few Guardian OBO followers have been in touch during lunch…

A couple of selection thoughts from Greg:



While I did see the thought behind getting another right handed in after India’s pitch prep efforts- I too am among those bemused as to why Head was dropped. I would have gone Handscomb in for Green for that extra right hander, and left Renshaw out. On form, Head deserves to be given opportunity to show he can bat away from home. Plus, he is a very useful part time spin option on a turning deck.



2. Hopefully, Todd Murphy’s performance will begin to put an end to this fanciful notion that we can pick a middling spinner without first class form under his belt (Agar) because he can “bat a bit “ He did nothing to stake his claim in Sydney. If you are picking a second spinner for a turning track, make it a specialist spin bowler (as Murphy is). No more of this let’s pick a half arsed all rounder crap! PS. We love Murph cos he’s a Victorian!



Thanks Greg. I love Murph because he’s a wicket-taker.

6.12am GMT

LUNCH - India lead by 223 runs

What a session for India! They led by 144 overnight and have extended that lead another 79 runs to now take it to a daunting 223, thanks to fine innings from Ravi Jadeja and Axar Patel and a dervish of a cameo from Mohammad Shami. The bright points for Australia were few but debutant Todd Murphy’s 7-124 announced him on the world stage as a star. And the VCA wicket, while spinning, hasn’t become the demonic beast most people predicted. If David Warner and Usman Khawaja can deploy all their experience and survival skills to survive the session after lunch and chop into that lead, Australia have hope. The worry is that Warner is abjectly out of form, Steve Smith’s dropped catches are a worrying sign of something amiss, new No 5 Matthew Renshaw is coming off a golden duck and there’s a long tail with none of the wag Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc usually offer. What will unfold? After a bite of something hot and a bottle of something cold, we’ll find out …

Todd Murphy walks off at the end of the first innings after taking seven wickets during day three of the first Test match between India and Australia in Nagpur. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

6.00am GMT

WICKET! Axar bowled Cummins 84 (India all out 400)

Slower ball from Cummins and it kisses off stump three-quarters of the way up. Axar is denied a century and Australia finally get their tenth and final wicket.

5.58am GMT

140th over: India 400-9 (Axar 84, Siraj 0) The 400 is up for India! And it’s Mohammad Siraj who notches the milestone – his first run from 19 balls. Axar Patel late-cuts the next Cummins ball for a single.

5.56am GMT

139th over: India 399-9 (Axar 84, Siraj 0) Axar Patel deserves a maiden century. The India No 9 has only a fifty from his eight Tests so far but his innings here – calm, strategic, at times spectacular and intensely annoying for Australia – has shut Australia out of the game and given him the strut to call himself a bowling allrounder at last. He adds another two to his total from this Lyon over.

5.51am GMT

138th over: India 397-9 (Axar 82, Siraj 0) Cummins has had enough humiliation. Australia’s captain takes the ball himself, replacing Nathan Lyon in a bid for this tenth wicket. India now lead by 220 and it will take a monumental batting performance from the visitors’ top-order to avoid defeat and salvage a draw. For now, Cummins staunches the recent gush of runs with a maiden.

5.45am GMT

137th over: India 397-9 (Axar 82, Siraj 0) Heave-ho goes Axar Patel! Todd Murphy tossed it up but Axar simply skipped into place and launched it into the bleachers without leaving his crease. This innings is now 137 overs old and Australia are wearing every one of them like a bruise.

5.43am GMT

136th over: India 391-9 (Axar 76, Siraj 0) India have 70 runs from the 22 overs of this morning session and Australia have taken two wickets. It seem like honours even until you remind yourself of the 144 run lead India started with. The home side are about to hit 400 for their first innings and Australia are hitting the wall.

5.39am GMT

135th over: India 385-9 (Axar 71, Siraj 0) As Australia’s grimace at another boundary from Axar Patel – this one a handsome heave over mid-on from Murophy – the mind wanders to ask what’s going through David Warner and Usman Khawaja’s heads right now. They’ve spent the best part of two days in the field chasing leather. Now they’ve got to rebound from dismal first digs to chase down 209 runs for Australia to simply break even.

5.34am GMT

134th over: India 385-9 (Axar 71, Siraj 0) Can Lyon bag a bunny before lunch? Instead he spins it too far, for both Siraj and wicketkeeper Carey, and it runs down fine leg for four. Lucky Lyon has no hair because he’d be yanking it out.

5.31am GMT

133rd over: India 380-9 (Axar 70, Siraj 0) India lead by 203 runs but Todd Murphy has 7-113 from his 45 overs. Can he claim eight wickets on debut? That was a fun, fantastic innings by Shami – 37 runs from 47 ball with three sixes.

5.28am GMT

WICKET! Shami caught Carey bowled Murphy 37 (India 380-9)

Seven wickets for Todd Murphy! That was fast and flat and Mohammad Shami tried to launch it into downtown traffic but it beat him for pace and instead Shami top-edged instead and Carey took the skied catch easily.

Alex Carey takes a catch to dismiss Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

5.26am GMT

132nd over: India 380-8 (Axar 70, Shami 37) India’s lead has hit 203 runs and things are now getting very ugly for the Australians. The last three overs have gone for 6, 6 and 14 as Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel run riot. Yet Pat Cummins doesn’t panic. He persists with Lyon and Murphy and Boland’s wait goes on. Apart from his sole over to start the day and switch the ends, Cummins hasn’t bowled either. I know the ball is mushy and the pitch is a spinner but I surely that’s a bit weird.

5.20am GMT

131st over: India 378-8 (Axar 69, Shami 36) Over the fence again goes Shami! Murphy tossed that straight onto the tee for Shami and the big No 10 took out his one iron and cannoned it into the grandstand. Then he doubles the dose – stepping down and slog-pulling the very next ball over the fence. Clearly enjoying himself, Shami gives the final a heave too. This one doesn’t connect but he gets enough edge on it for it to fly over Carey and run to the rope.

5.16am GMT

130th over: India 363-8 (Axar 69, Shami 22) With a sweet pull shot to the rope and a quickly-run two by Patel, Murphy is on the verge of his century, although 6-99 at 2.2 runs an over looks a whole lot better than Nathan Lyon’s 1-115 from 45 overs. Adding insult to those numbers is No 9 Mohammed Shami cutting him to the rope with glee. Six from the over and India are now 187 runs in front.

5.09am GMT

As the players segue their smoko into official drinks, Niall Connolly has been in touch on the saga of the venue for the third Test:

“Promising debut by Todd Murphy and who knows, maybe we’ll get to day 5 with something to work with. But onto the 3rd Test. What a tragedy it would be to lose the opportunity to play amidst the sublime Himalayan jewels at Dharamsala. I hope something can be done to save that game. Maybe HH the Dalai Lama can pick up the phone and speak to someone. It was wonderful seeing him greet the players last time.”

5.05am GMT

128th over: India 352-8 (Axar 63, Shami 16) If this is “moving day” then the movers are on smoko. India are calmly tapping singles, Australia are struggling to find the energy to finish this innings off and even the schoolkids are starting to drift as the Nagpur heat adds to the torpor. Might be time to bring Scott Boland in from the shade of the outfield and the shame of his dropped catch a few overs back and give him a chance at a first wicket… and redemption.

5.01am GMT

127th over: India 349-8 (Axar 62, Shami 14) Mild appeal for caught behind. Normally I’d put a screamer (“!”) on that phrase but it’s so mild as to be almost apologetic. Murphy tossed his fifth ball up outside off and Axar had a wild swipe at it. A noise was heard but the umpire was unmoved. So were most of the men in baggy green caps, but Cummins interpreted ten shrugs as a flicker of hope and reviewed. Replays show daylight between bat and ball and the burr on Snicko is bat hitting pitch. It’s also a sure sign Australia are getting desperate.

4.56am GMT

126th over: India 349-8 (Axar 62, Shami 14) Lyon leaks a single as the lead hits 172. India have added 28 runs this morning. Where does Pat Cummins turn next?

4.53am GMT

125th over: India 348-8 (Axar 61, Shami 14) The VCA Stadium has a shrill soundtrack today – it’s the Nagpur schoolkids back for more cricket education. And they’re loving their heroes Shami and Axar stretching the lead toward 200. Perhaps a few will remember the deeds of young Todd Murphy the way youngsters of yesteryear recall the deeds of fellow-spinners Peter Taylor (6-78,v England in 1987 at the SCG) and Clarrie Grimmett (6-37 v England in 1925) at the same venue? What do you reckon? More likely they’ll just remember the massive six Mohammed Shami just put into the outer reaches of the galaxy.

4.44am GMT

124th over: India 340-8 (Axar 60, Shami 7) With India’s lead now 163, Nathan Lyon continues… and his fifth ball misses both edge and off bail by a whisker! Good bowling by Lyon. He doesn’t have the returns of his young protege Murphy but he’s still bowling well and tosses up a maiden in his 42nd over.

4.42am GMT

123rd over: India 340-8 (Axar 60, Shami 7) Todd Murphy is bowling his 40th over of Test cricket and he has 6-85. Albert Trott has the best ever figures on debut for an Australia – 8-43 v England at the Adelaide Oval in 1895. And captain Pat Cummins is third on the list with his 6-79 v South Africa in Johannesburg in 2011. Murphy bowls out a maiden.

4.38am GMT

122nd over: India 339-8 (Axar 59, Shami 7) Dropped catch! Just when we were wondering if India would up the ante or slowly turn the screws, Shami stepped down and swiped Lyon hard and high. Scott Boland was in the deep with not a lot of ground to cover but the ball fell through the shadows of the grandstand so it went from glare to gloom very quickly and the big quick made a real mess of it. Now it’s his head in his hands not the ball.

4.33am GMT

121st over: India 336-8 (Axar 57, Shami 6) For a young man on debut, Murphy has bowled very cleverly. He’s varied his length and hit good areas each time. The fourth ball here is vivid proof – it rushes onto Shami and he prods it away but it’s spinning so viciously it scoots back on impact with the turf and almost rolls into the bottom of off stump. Close thing!

4.30am GMT

120th over: India 335-8 (Axar 56, Shami 6) After Axar tips and runs the first, Shami wallops Lyon for two and then four. Not messing around is big Mo. He gets a bit cocky on the next and there’s a huge appeal for LBW. This looks close and the Australians review… but to no avail. Despite taking the back pad it has spun too much and hit outside the line.

4.26am GMT

119th over: India 328-8 (Axar 55, Shami 0) Todd Murphy has six wickets on debut and Mohammed Shami has strolled out with a glint in his eye that says ‘I’m here for a good time, not a long time’. That body language bears out when he cracks Murphy’s second ball straight down the ground. Luckily for Australia Murphy gets a left paw to it and stops a certain four.

4.21am GMT

WICKET! Jadeja bowled Murphy 70 (India 328-8)

Great bowling by Murphy again! Jadeja didn’t play for that much side spin and it rocketed into the top of off-stump. That’s the strike Australian needed. Was that an arm ball or natural variation in the pitch? Either way, Murphy made Jadeja look a little foolish there. Curious end to a cracking innings by the allrounder.

Jadeja of India is bowled by Todd Murphy of Australia. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

4.20am GMT

118th over: India 328-7 (Jadeja 70, Patel 55) Lyon hits his century! Unfortunately his hundred runs count toward the enemy and he’ got jut one wicket in return from his 39 overs. That over was a mixed bag. He strayed onto leg and Axar swatted him away for a single. The third was wide and Jadeja cut it long for another run. Let’s see what Murphy can summon from this crumbling pitch…

4.16am GMT

117th over: India 325-7 (Jadeja 68, Patel 54) Strange decision by the Australians there. Cummins and his cronies have been very good with their reviews so far but it’s unclear if they were appealing for a catch or a stumping and neither Carey or Lyon appeared to be pushing hard for it. But they went upstairs and got a firm no to both forms of dismissal. Here’s Todd Murphy into the attack and he’s right on the money, landing it flat and fizzy on a penny outside off at 90kph. He repeats the dose four more times before Jadeja pushes at the sixth for a run.

4.11am GMT

116th over: India 324-7 (Jadeja 67, Patel 54) It’ll be Nathan Lyon taking the second over. Cummins must’ve been tempted to throw the ball to his wicket-taker Murphy but instead the elder statesman has been given his dues. And maybe it’s the right move because there’s a huge appeal for caught behind. On field decision is ‘not out’ but the Australians are reviewing … I didn’t hear a snick or detect any deflection but maybe they’re seeing and hearing stuff I ain’t. They ain’t. The third umpire rejects the review. NOT OUT. Lyon bowls out a maiden.

4.07am GMT

115th over: India 324-7 (Jadeja 67, Patel 54) Pat Cummins delivers an old fashioned ‘sandshoe crusher’ to start us off but the second is wider and Axar works a single off his hip. Jadeja adds another to his total as well with an awkward backward defence shot that edges past slip. Axar works another single from the last to take three from the first over of the day. Captain Pat won’t be happy with that. He improved on his horrors of Day 1 yesterday but every run is worth two out here and leaking three from the first isn’t the start he wanted.

4.01am GMT

Players are on the field, Nagpur sun is high in the sky, field is set and Pat Cummins has the ball and looks cherry ripe to rip in. Let’s play, shall we?

3.52am GMT

David Warner’s on the telly talking tough about his prospects with the bat in the second innings. He says India’s batsman showed the Australian batters how to do it and the secret apparently is to “apply the right application.” Of course! That must be what Ravi Jadeja was doing to his spinning finger on Day 1…

3.33am GMT

For those who came in late, here’s Geoff Lemon’s wrap of Day 2…

3.32am GMT

Preamble

Greetings cricket fans and welcome back to Nagpur on day 3 of this first Test between Australia and India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India have won both days so far, skittling Australia for 177 on Thursday then building a handsome 144 run lead on Friday thanks to a brilliant 120 by captain Rohit Sharma and entertaining cameos by Axar Patel (55 not out) and Ravi Jadeja (66 not out), who has followed his first innings 5-47 with the 18th half-century of his career. Not bad for a bloke playing his first Test since knee surgery in July!

For Australia, one man stood out: 22-year-old debutant Todd Murphy. The bookish rookie from the river town of Echuca has picked up 5-82 with his beguiling off-spin, including the prize scalps of master blasters Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. In doing so, Murphy became the 35th Australian to take a ‘five-for’ on Test debut and the youngest to do it since 1882.

Teammates Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon also achieved the feat and what they would have given to repeat the dose here. Instead Pat and Gaz have just one lonely (and expensive) wicket each and Boland is yet to draw blood. Australia’s bowlers must strike early and often this morning or it’s curtains …

The other talking points yesterday were Steve Smith’s butterfingers (he dropped two genuine chances at slip, including one on the penultimate ball of Day 2), Matt Renshaw’s knee injury (he took Travis Head’s place and scored a golden duck, now he’s got Head doing his fielding for him too!), and Australia’s batting: Will Warner find form? Can Khawaja rediscover his subcontinental touch?

Australia have three important wickets to claim before we find out. Can they claim them quickly and fight their way back into this game? Or will Jadeja and Patel kick on with the bat, then spin Australia out on this devilish Nagpur pitch?

Time to find out, folks …