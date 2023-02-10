Contrary to the name, BBQ shrimp is not cooked on the grill. They are actually sautéed in a pan and are one of the most popular dishes in New Orleans. BBQ Shrimp is large shrimp served in an incredible sauce made with a blend of garlic, butter and seasonings and is something that you will fall in love with immediately. Many well-known restaurants in New Orleans serve BBQ shrimp as a meal on their menu including Drago's, Mr. B's, Oceana Grill and the famous Pascal's Manale, who actually invented this delicious dish. If you haven't had a chance to visit New Orleans yet, you may not have tried or even heard of BBQ shrimp. Fortunately, with this simple recipe you can make some BBQ Shrimp at home with ease, and it takes less than one hour to prepare and cook.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO