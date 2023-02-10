ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

SHARING OUR STORIES | Lee P. Brown

Houston (KIAH) – Lee P. Brown served as the first African-American mayor of the city of Houston. He was first elected in 1997, going on to serve three terms. The Oklahoma native received a B.A. in criminology from Fresno State University in 1960 and then earned his masters from San Jose State University in criminology. He began his career as a police officer in San Jose, California in 1960. In 1974, Brown was named Sheriff of Multnomah County, Oregon, and in 1976, director of the Department of Justice Services. In 1978, Brown became the first African American commissioner of police for Atlanta, Georgia. And in In 1982, he became the first African American chief of police for the city of Houston, Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
Tina Howell

BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipe

Contrary to the name, BBQ shrimp is not cooked on the grill. They are actually sautéed in a pan and are one of the most popular dishes in New Orleans. BBQ Shrimp is large shrimp served in an incredible sauce made with a blend of garlic, butter and seasonings and is something that you will fall in love with immediately. Many well-known restaurants in New Orleans serve BBQ shrimp as a meal on their menu including Drago's, Mr. B's, Oceana Grill and the famous Pascal's Manale, who actually invented this delicious dish. If you haven't had a chance to visit New Orleans yet, you may not have tried or even heard of BBQ shrimp. Fortunately, with this simple recipe you can make some BBQ Shrimp at home with ease, and it takes less than one hour to prepare and cook.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Evan Crosby

8 Houston Apartments Under $800 a Month

Houston, TX. - While Houston is the fourth-largest city in the United States, it has a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. However, just like throughout much of the rest of the country, the cost of housing, especially apartments, has gone up considerably over the last few years.
HOUSTON, TX
fox8live.com

Professor Longhair’s daughter works to preserve father’s legacy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the next two weeks, Mardi Gras goers will hear one song, perhaps more than any other. Professor Longhair’s Big Chief is a carnival anthem, and his daughter is determined to keep her father’s legacy alive. Since 1990, Professor Longhair’s daughter, Patricia Byrd, has...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Andrew77

Top 5 Houston Suburbs

Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
HOUSTON, TX
B106

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
houmatimes.com

Janice Marie Brumfield Sneeze

Janice Marie Brumfield Sneeze, 65, a native of McComb, MS and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00AM until funeral time at 1:00PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Halfway Cemetery.
HOUMA, LA

