Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Houston Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
Texas State: Incoming cold fronts to bring showers, possible thunderstorms, and warmer temperatures to Southeast TexasStanleyTexas State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Great Man Theory Of Leadership Has No Place in BaseballIBWAAHouston, TX
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston LocationMadocHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
SHARING OUR STORIES | Lee P. Brown
Houston (KIAH) – Lee P. Brown served as the first African-American mayor of the city of Houston. He was first elected in 1997, going on to serve three terms. The Oklahoma native received a B.A. in criminology from Fresno State University in 1960 and then earned his masters from San Jose State University in criminology. He began his career as a police officer in San Jose, California in 1960. In 1974, Brown was named Sheriff of Multnomah County, Oregon, and in 1976, director of the Department of Justice Services. In 1978, Brown became the first African American commissioner of police for Atlanta, Georgia. And in In 1982, he became the first African American chief of police for the city of Houston, Texas.
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipe
Contrary to the name, BBQ shrimp is not cooked on the grill. They are actually sautéed in a pan and are one of the most popular dishes in New Orleans. BBQ Shrimp is large shrimp served in an incredible sauce made with a blend of garlic, butter and seasonings and is something that you will fall in love with immediately. Many well-known restaurants in New Orleans serve BBQ shrimp as a meal on their menu including Drago's, Mr. B's, Oceana Grill and the famous Pascal's Manale, who actually invented this delicious dish. If you haven't had a chance to visit New Orleans yet, you may not have tried or even heard of BBQ shrimp. Fortunately, with this simple recipe you can make some BBQ Shrimp at home with ease, and it takes less than one hour to prepare and cook.
Love story for the ages: Couple rekindles romance 65 years after going to senior prom in 1955
HOUSTON — Just in time for Valentine's Day, we have a sweet story that proves you're never too old to find love. Jerry Hill and Mary Nelson grew up together in Muncie, Indiana. They dated in high school and went to their senior prom together in 1955. After that,...
flicksandfood.com
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston Location
Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. The brand’s signature crispy fried chicken with barbecue sauce is said to be delectable.
Heading to 'The Biggest Picnic in Texas' at Memorial Park today to celebrate the new land bridge? Bring a jacket!
HOUSTON — Memorial Park is playing host to “The Biggest Picnic in Texas” today for the official grand opening of the Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie. The community is invited to come and experience the new 100-acre space at the free event taking...
8 Houston Apartments Under $800 a Month
Houston, TX. - While Houston is the fourth-largest city in the United States, it has a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. However, just like throughout much of the rest of the country, the cost of housing, especially apartments, has gone up considerably over the last few years.
Upcoming Chinese restaurant Benny Chows called out for 'problematic' concept
Critics say Benny Chows is insensitive to people of Asian descent.
Why you should plan a visit to the Houston Botanic Garden
The Houston Botanic Garden offers a nice respite from city life.
fox8live.com
Professor Longhair’s daughter works to preserve father’s legacy
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the next two weeks, Mardi Gras goers will hear one song, perhaps more than any other. Professor Longhair’s Big Chief is a carnival anthem, and his daughter is determined to keep her father’s legacy alive. Since 1990, Professor Longhair’s daughter, Patricia Byrd, has...
Top 5 Houston Suburbs
Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
Oprah says check out this New Orleans bookstore named after a Civil Rights legend
On her Oprah's Book Club Instagram, Oprah invites you to check out Baldwin & Co., named after the one and only James Baldwin.
'There's nothing like it in the world really' | Ceremonial ribbon cutting event held on new Memorial Park land bridge
HOUSTON, Texas — Man-made hills that rise 40 feet above Memorial Drive are expected to help people and wildlife easily explore Houston’s largest urban park. "We only broke ground on this project in August of 2020," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Look where we are now.”. Turner and...
No. 2 Houston Cougars leap-frogged by Alabama for AP Top 25 poll's top ranking in the nation
A Purdue loss for the second straight week could only mean great news for the No. 2 Coogs, right? The poll voters thought otherwise.
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Finally a trip to the beach without the bottlenecks in Baton Rouge and the tunnel in Mobile.
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
Black-Owned Company Signed $334 Million Deal With Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport
Houston has no shortage of Black-owned businesses. Now, a Black-owned management company will be shedding more light on Black-owned companies, thanks to a lucrative deal with the Houston City Council. According to AfroTech, Aviation Pros entered into a 10-year contract worth $334 million with Latrelle’s Galley and the city of...
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
HPD: Body found 'in advanced stages of decomposition' outside businesss in SE Houston
HOUSTON — A body was found outside of a southeast Houston business Monday morning, according to police. The Houston Police Department tweeted about the discovery, saying the remains were found just after 7 a.m. on Martin Luther King Blvd. near the Selinsky Rd. intersection. Police said they were responding...
houmatimes.com
Janice Marie Brumfield Sneeze
Janice Marie Brumfield Sneeze, 65, a native of McComb, MS and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 11:00AM until funeral time at 1:00PM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Halfway Cemetery.
Comments / 0