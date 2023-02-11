How to Watch No. 18 Indiana Basketball Against Michigan on Saturday

Indiana basketball (17-7, 8-5) battles the Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-5) on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three keys to the game, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history, stats, rankings and more.

Indiana is one of the hottest teams in college basketball, with wins in seven of its last eight games. The Hoosiers took down No. 1 Purdue and No. 24 Rutgers in a four-day span, and they hit the road to face Michigan on Saturday, another opponent near the top of the Big Ten.

Below Purdue at 11-2 in the conference, Indiana, Rutgers and Michigan each hold 8-5 conference records, followed by three teams at 7-5. While the Hoosiers are playing some of their best basketball over the last month, their leader Trayce Jackson-Davis knows they can't stop now.

"We've just got to keep moving forward and take it one game at a time," Jackson-Davis said.

*** LIVE BLOG: And once the game starts, follow all the action on our live blog from HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew.

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Who: No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5) at Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-5)

Mike Woodson's first game at Michigan as Indiana's head coach

Mike Woodson's first game at Michigan as Indiana's head coach When: 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 11

6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 11 Where: Crisler Center (12,707) in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Crisler Center (12,707) in Ann Arbor, Mich. TV: ESPN

ESPN Announcers: Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Myron Medcalf (sideline)

fuboTV

fuboTV ( Start your free trial ) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM)

IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM) Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 144 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 144 points, according to the SI Sportsbook. For a complete breakdown on the spread, and both teams' history vs. the number this season, Associated Press poll: Indiana rose three spots to No. 18 in this week's poll. The Hoosiers have been ranked 11 out of 14 weeks this season. Michigan has not been ranked since the Nov. 14 poll when it was No. 20.

Indiana rose three spots to No. 18 in this week's poll. The Hoosiers have been ranked 11 out of 14 weeks this season. Michigan has not been ranked since the Nov. 14 poll when it was No. 20. KenPom rankings: Indiana is No. 21 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Saturday morning. The Hoosiers are No. 42 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 18 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Michigan is ranked No. 51 overall, No. 72 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 42 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Indiana is No. 21 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Saturday morning. The Hoosiers are No. 42 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 18 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Michigan is ranked No. 51 overall, No. 72 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 42 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Season projections: Indiana has the second-best odds to win Big Ten regular season title at plus-2500, behind Purdue at minus-2200. Indiana has the 11th-best odds to reach the Final Four at plus-550, and the Hoosiers are tied for the ninth-best odds to win the National Championship at plus-2500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

Indiana has the second-best odds to win Big Ten regular season title at plus-2500, behind Purdue at minus-2200. Indiana has the 11th-best odds to reach the Final Four at plus-550, and the Hoosiers are tied for the ninth-best odds to win the National Championship at plus-2500, according to FanDuel Sportsbook . Last three games: Indiana beat No. 24 Rutgers 66-60 on Tuesday, defeated No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday and lost 66-55 at Maryland on Jan. 31. Michigan defeated Nebraska 93-72 on Wednesday, beat Ohio State 77-69 on Sunday and won 68-51 at Northwestern on Feb. 2.

Indiana beat No. 24 Rutgers 66-60 on Tuesday, defeated No. 1 Purdue 79-74 on Saturday and lost 66-55 at Maryland on Jan. 31. Michigan defeated Nebraska 93-72 on Wednesday, beat Ohio State 77-69 on Sunday and won 68-51 at Northwestern on Feb. 2. Home and road trends: Indiana is 13-1 at home and 3-5 in true road games. Michigan is 10-3 at home and 2-4 in true road games.

Indiana is 13-1 at home and 3-5 in true road games. Michigan is 10-3 at home and 2-4 in true road games. Last season's records: Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Michigan went 19-15 overall, 11-9 in Big Ten play, 10-5 at home, 5-7 on the road and 4-3 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Wolverines tied for seventh place in the final Big Ten standings and lost 74-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan earned a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 63-55 to No. 2 seed Villanova in the Sweet 16.

Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Michigan went 19-15 overall, 11-9 in Big Ten play, 10-5 at home, 5-7 on the road and 4-3 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Wolverines tied for seventh place in the final Big Ten standings and lost 74-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan earned a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 63-55 to No. 2 seed Villanova in the Sweet 16. Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series, 108-65. Michigan won nine consecutive games from March 11, 2016 to Jan. 23, 2022, including eight double-digit wins in a row. The last ranked matchup was on Jan. 6. 2019 when No. 2 Michigan defeated No. 21 Indiana 74-63 at the Crisler Center. Another notable matchup was when No. 3 Indiana beat No. 1 Michigan 81-73 on Feb. 2, 2013 at Assembly Hall. Indiana coach Mike Woodson averaged 26.4 points in seven games against Michigan, and he and Juwan Howard are two of eight current college head coaches who have played in the NBA and now coach at their alma mater.

Indiana leads the all-time series, 108-65. Michigan won nine consecutive games from March 11, 2016 to Jan. 23, 2022, including eight double-digit wins in a row. The last ranked matchup was on Jan. 6. 2019 when No. 2 Michigan defeated No. 21 Indiana 74-63 at the Crisler Center. Another notable matchup was when No. 3 Indiana beat No. 1 Michigan 81-73 on Feb. 2, 2013 at Assembly Hall. Indiana coach Mike Woodson averaged 26.4 points in seven games against Michigan, and he and Juwan Howard are two of eight current college head coaches who have played in the NBA and now coach at their alma mater. Last meeting: Indiana defeated Michigan 74-69 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on March 10, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Hoosiers trailed by 17 points with 12:54 remaining in the second half but made a storming comeback to keep their season alive. Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 24 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, and Xavier Johnson added 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. DaVante Jones, Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson scored in double figures, but Michigan shot 37.9 as a team and scored just nine points in the final 13 minutes.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 19.8 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3.0 bpg



G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 12.2 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.9 rpg, 49.4 3-point FG pct



F Miller Kopp: 8.3 ppg, 45.8 3-point FG pct

Michigan Wolverines

F Hunter Dickinson: 18.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.6 bpg, 56.1 FG pct



G Jett Howard: 15.0 ppg, 39.2 3-point FG pct



G Kobe Bufkin: 12.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.1 apg, 29.5 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Juwan Howard, Michigan: In his third season at Michigan, Howard is 61–32 overall and 35–22 in Big Ten play. Howard won AP Coach of the Year in 2021 when led the Wolverines to a Big Ten regular season title and an Elite Eight finish in his second season. He played at Michigan from 1991-94 as part of the "Fab Five" that lost in the NCAA Championship in 1992 and 1993. Howard averaged 20.8 points as a junior and was selected No. 5 overall in the 1994 NBA Draft by the Washington Bullets. He played 22 seasons in the NBA, made the All-NBA team in 1995-96 and won the NBA Finals in his final two seasons in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat. Howard was an assistant coach for the Heat from 2013-19 before becoming head coach at Michigan prior to the 2019-2020 season.

In his third season at Michigan, Howard is 61–32 overall and 35–22 in Big Ten play. Howard won AP Coach of the Year in 2021 when led the Wolverines to a Big Ten regular season title and an Elite Eight finish in his second season. He played at Michigan from 1991-94 as part of the "Fab Five" that lost in the NCAA Championship in 1992 and 1993. Howard averaged 20.8 points as a junior and was selected No. 5 overall in the 1994 NBA Draft by the Washington Bullets. He played 22 seasons in the NBA, made the All-NBA team in 1995-96 and won the NBA Finals in his final two seasons in 2012 and 2013 with the Miami Heat. Howard was an assistant coach for the Heat from 2013-19 before becoming head coach at Michigan prior to the 2019-2020 season. Mike Woodson, Indiana: In his second season at Indiana, Woodson holds a 38-21 overall record and a 17-16 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Woodson has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Dating back to 1996, Woodson has also been an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway (32) drives to the basket in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Three things to watch in Indiana vs. Michigan

1. Dickinson versus Jackson-Davis

Two candidates for first-team All-Big Ten status battling in the paint makes for a must-see matchup on Saturday. Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis had another impressive night with 20 points, 18 rebounds and six assists against Rutgers, and he's scored 30-plus points three times in 2023. On the Michigan sideline, Dickinson is coming off back-to-back double-doubles in home wins over Ohio State and Nebraska. The two have had a number of entertaining battles the last three seasons, and Saturday should be no different.

2. Indiana's defense on Jett Howard

Michigan's 6-foot-8 freshman Jett Howard, coach Juwan Howard's son, is a matchup problem for any opponent. He he handles the ball on the perimeter and can shoot over most defenders at a 39.2 percent clip from 3-point range. While they weren't his most efficient nights, Howard scored above his season average the last two games. He almost always attempts more 3-point than 2-point shots, so Indiana will have to know where he is at all times on the perimeter.

3. Road shooting woes

Indiana is 1-1 in its last two road games, squeaking out a 61-57 win at Minnesota and losing an ugly 66-55 game at Maryland. The Hoosiers shot a combined 42 percent overall and 28 percent from 3, both figures well below their season averages. Miller Kopp had one of his best games against Rutgers, a 4-for-6 night from 3-point range. Jackson-Davis has proven to produce on a nightly basis, but Indiana's success on the road relies on the supporting cast knocking down shots.

