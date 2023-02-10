ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Silicon Valley

Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired

Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Four-bedroom home sells for $2.2 million in San Jose

The spacious property located in the 2100 block of Northampton Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $2,210,000, or $942 per square foot. The house built in 1964 has an interior space of 2,347 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,030-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Four Years After a Devastating Fire, This Michelin Guide Dim Sum Spot Is Back Open

About four years after being destroyed by an explosion and fire, one of the Bay Area’s most highly regarded dim sum destinations is back. San Franciscans may remember when on February 2, 2019, crews working in the Richmond District neighborhood near Hong Kong Lounge II struck a gas line causing a fire that damaged a number of buildings in the area. Though there were about 50 people in the restaurant at the time, the quick-thinking staff who directed diners to the back of the space helped ensure no one was injured in the blast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The new Cliff House restaurant might be a national chain

The National Parks Service revealed Tuesday that it found a new tenant for the iconic Cliff House restaurant space, which has been empty since 2020. The park service did not name the new tenant, citing "contract privacy", but there's no guarantee it will continue to be locally owned. In fact, if California's other national parks are any indication, the tenant very well may be a billion-dollar chain. In a document...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to house fire in Campbell

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Sunday night, the Campbell Police Department said on Twitter. The fire happened in the area of Van Dusen Lane and York Avenue. A photo posted by Campbell police shows flames coming out of a one-story home’s roof. It is currently unclear when […]
CAMPBELL, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Martinez’ Cobra Museum to provide backdrop for Valentine’s Day weddings

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Feb. 12, 2023) — The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office will be hosting a “Destination Weddings” event at the Martinez Cobra Museum on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Sixteen marriage ceremonies will be performed at the museum by the Clerk staff between 10 am and 3 pm. Couples may have up to 20 guests to witness their ceremony.
MARTINEZ, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

ARF Adoption Stars Bo and Douglas looking for forever homes

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Feb. 12, 2023) — Adopt a new best friend at ARF in Walnut Creek. View available dogs and cats online or visit ARF in-person: Tuesday-Sunday, 12-6 pm, with early sign-in available on weekdays beginning at 9 am. Our team is excited to guide you in choosing a pet, share information about their history and behavior, and provide helpful resources.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
FOX40

That time Northern California had a near nuclear accident

(KTXL) — The Sacramento region has a rich history of United States Air Force aviation, but on a Tuesday in 1961 that history turned dark as an aircraft armed with nuclear bombs crashed in Sutter County. Following World War II the United States Air Force was looking to add a modern bomber to its fleet […]
SUTTER COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin will soon have only one camera shop: A sign of the times

MILL VALLEY, Calif. - A beloved camera shop in Mill Valley will close its doors Sunday afternoon in Mill Valley after an almost half-century run. For 50 years, this camera shop, now called Mike's Camera in Mill Valley's Strawberry Shopping Center, survived recessions, survived Amazon, survived phone cameras; even survived the COVID-19 pandemic.
MILL VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Racist incident at East Bay middle school prompts NAACP response

CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — Last week, a student at Diablo View Middle School distributed cotton balls on campus as a joke to mock Black History Month. But school district leaders were not made aware of it until this week. The racist incident at the Clayton middle school prompted a response from the East County NAACP. […]
CLAYTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA

