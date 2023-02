A portrait of Fort Worth civil rights icon Opal Lee, right, was unveiled Wednesday at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Eleanor Dearman/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

AUSTIN — Her 1,400-mile walk took her across the country to President Joe Biden’s side as he made Juneteenth a federal holiday. Now she is honored on the walls of the Texas Capitol.

A portrait of Fort Worth’s Opal Lee was unveiled Wednesday in the Texas Senate chamber, where it will hang to recognize the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” The portrait was recommended by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in July 2021.