A key takeaway from the recent fluctuations in major G10 pairs is that, at this stage, data matters much more than central bank communication. The mass of hawkish comments - ranging from modest to aggressive - seems rather predictable in light of the markets’ early February dovish run and strong jobs data in the US. However, more than providing direction to the market in terms of the next central bank moves, recent communication merely offered some tools to assess central bankers’ reaction function to data and reinforced the notion that data dependency is still the name of the game.

14 HOURS AGO