How Fast Texas’ Economy is Growing

The U.S. economy expanded at a faster rate than expected in the third quarter of 2022, with real gross domestic product growing at an annualized rate of 3.2%, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in the previous quarter. The strong third quarter growth came as welcome news in a period of rising pessimism as a December 2022 Bloomberg poll of economists put the odds of a recession in 2023 at 70%, up from 50% in September.

The industries adding the most value to the U.S. economy in the third quarter of 2022 were information, which contributed 0.88 percentage points to real GDP growth; professional, scientific, and technical services, which contributed 0.59 points to growth; and mining - including oil and gas extraction - which contributed 0.5 points.