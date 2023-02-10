Open in App
Old flames, naked truths: ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ is a rom-com that provides more than warm feelings of love

By Preston Barta – Film Critic,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRb7P_0kjknvxs00
Jay Ellis and Alison Brie star in 'Somebody I Used to Know', directed by Dave Franco and written by Franco and Brie. Courtesy of Amazon Studios. Image by Scott Patrick Green.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, you can expect more romance movies to be released just in time for the season of love. Among them is Dave Franco’s sophomore directorial work Somebody I Used to Know, starring and co-written by Alison Brie. This marks the second feature collaboration between the two married talents following Franco’s 2020 terror The Rental – and it’s a refreshing, well-grounded tale of love, self-discovery and introspection.

Co-starring Top Gun: Maverick’s Jay Ellis and Dope’s Kiersey Clemons, Somebody I Used to Know centers on workaholic television producer Ally (Brie) as she faces a professional setback that sends her running back to the comforts of her hometown. Shortly upon arrival, Ally spends a magical evening reminiscing with her former flame, Sean (Ellis), and questions the stepping stones she walked on to get where she is. But, does this mean we should expect this to be happily-ever-after for Ally, or are there more than warm feelings of love?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7ca5_0kjknvxs00
Alison Brie sings a clever and funny tune in 'Somebody I Used to Know.' Courtesy of Amazon Studios. Image by Scott Patrick Green.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFxzo_0kjknvxs00
Alison Brie and Dave Franco on set of 'Somebody I Used to Know.' Courtesy of Amazon Studios. Image by Andrew Casey.
