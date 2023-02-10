Open in App
Miami-dade County, FL
See more from this location?
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade's expansion of water treatment plant could mean changes for septic tank owners

By CBS Miami Team,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MqzKx_0kjkPiez00

Miami-Dade's expansion of water treatment plant could mean changes for septic tank owners 02:29

MIAMI - "I'm tired of the septic tank," said Monica Arenas, who does not look forward to going out to her backyard when she starts seeing water around her septic tank.

"I have to pay a company every month to come here and clean it."

According to Arenas, that is $300 monthly.

Septic systems process wastewater from toilets, sinks, and showers.

Not every home has them, but the ones who do, can face big problems.

"As you can see, it's now flooded, the water comes inside of the house," she said.

But the concern is there for more than just individual homeowners.

"We want to see septic tanks connected to the sewer system," Roy Coley, director of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department.

This week, they broke ground on a wastewater treatment plant expansion.

The idea, more treatment plants will reduce septic tank use and eventually stop septic tank runoff from ending up in Biscayne Bay.

"What we're doing is making it possible that septic tanks can be converted," said Coley.

He said the immediate goal is to get rid of septic tanks like the one at Monica Arenas's house.

She lives close to Biscayne Bay.

"When it rains here, it's horrible. You can see human feces coming out," said Arenas, begging Miami-Dade County for an immediate change.

"There are 120,000 septic tanks in Miami-Dade, the Biscayne Bay task force who examined the health of the bay identified the septic tank leakage throughout this county as a primary contributor to nutrient pollution in the bay," said Coley.

According to Arenas, paying to remove the septic tank would cost her a minimum of $7,000, but if the county does it would be at no cost.

"I am tired of it. I don't want to deal with this anymore, I just want to be connected to the (sewage) system."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL
Fire at Doral renewable energy plant still burning
Doral, FL3 days ago
Fire at Doral waste management plant continues to smolder
Doral, FL4 days ago
Knaus Berry Farm to reopen after owner brutally attacked in her home
Redland, FL51 minutes ago
Most Popular
Everglades High in Miramar evacuated due to bomb threat
Miramar, FL3 days ago
Son arrested after Knaus Berry Farm owner beaten at her home
Miami, FL1 day ago
Bomb squad called for investigation in Oakland Park
Oakland Park, FL4 days ago
CBS4 Investigates: The impact of South Florida's specialized police units
Miami, FL3 days ago
'Golden in color with pillowy foam,' FIU gets own beer
Miami, FL2 days ago
Police investigate shooting in Florida City
Florida City, FL3 days ago
Person fatally struck by Tri-Rail train in Hollywood
Fort Lauderdale, FL4 days ago
8 people struck by vehicle with brake failure in Lauderdale Lakes
Lauderdale Lakes, FL4 days ago
Several hurt after school bus crash on Dolphin Expressway
Miami, FL3 days ago
Miami Proud: Heart Sistas founder champions better living to fight heart disease
Miami, FL4 days ago
Stolen truck crashes into Little Havana house during getaway attempt
Miami, FL5 days ago
Broward resident, Birmingham Bombing survivor recalls killing of 4 girls
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Driver of stolen truck facing charges after crashing into Little Havana home
Miami, FL4 days ago
Miami Weather: Mostly sunny with ocean breeze
Miami, FL4 days ago
NEXT Weather: Warm & breezy, record heat possible Friday
Miami, FL3 days ago
Two jurors dismissed from Hollywood Hills nursing home deaths trial
Hollywood, FL4 days ago
Davie police investigating deadly shooting
Davie, FL4 days ago
Miami-Dade SWAT standoff ends in deadly shooting
Miami, FL3 days ago
Driver accused of killing 2 FMU students during hit-and-run crash was shot by resident while trying to flee
Miami Gardens, FL5 days ago
Hundreds gather at evening vigil to honor Parkland shooting victims
Parkland, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy