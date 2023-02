Mississippi forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) dunks against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Auburn won 82-73. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Rogelio V. Solis

OXFORD — What’s already happened in the 2022-23 season for Ole Miss basketball can’t be changed. The only thing the Rebels can do is focus on the now.