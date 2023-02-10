Change location
See more from this location?
Brooklyn, NY
sheenmagazine.com
DJ Khaled To Offer Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship For Student To Pursue Educational Dreams At Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University
By Sheen Magazine,7 days ago
By Sheen Magazine,7 days ago
Today, Grammy-winning musician, record executive and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced plans to offer a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student seeking to attend the Roc...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0