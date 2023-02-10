Open in App
Brooklyn, NY
See more from this location?
sheenmagazine.com

DJ Khaled To Offer Full-Tuition, Four-Year Scholarship For Student To Pursue Educational Dreams At Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University

By Sheen Magazine,

7 days ago
Today, Grammy-winning musician, record executive and entrepreneur DJ Khaled announced plans to offer a full-ride, four-year scholarship for a student seeking to attend the Roc...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn father pushed onto subway tracks by stranger: ‘He’s going to kill me’
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
NYPD officers hurt in crash responding to call in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY14 hours ago
Brooklyn thief robs FedEx worker of $1K iPhone
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Most Popular
Six Bronx Catholic Schools to Close Permanently this June: Archdiocese of New York Announces Closures
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Dean Of New York State High School Accused Of Murder, Drug Dealing
Bronx, NY14 hours ago
New York City’s first “nightlife mayor” is stepping down after five years
New York City, NY14 hours ago
Students, parents shocked to learn 12 Catholic schools to shut down by end of year
New York City, NY1 day ago
More Video of People Eating Grilled Rodents in New York City?
New York City, NY1 day ago
Group of 6 beats, stabs, shoots at boy on Bronx street
New York City, NY1 day ago
Dapper Dan: A Harlem Mastermind
New York City, NY4 days ago
$38K Winning TAKE 5 Ticket Sold In The Bronx
Bronx, NY4 days ago
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
Newark, NJ6 days ago
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
New York City, NY6 days ago
Lady Gaga’s dad Joe Germanotta slams ‘horrible’ NYC: ‘Smells like weed everywhere’
New York City, NY7 days ago
This Long Island pizza joint has been rated one of the best in the U.S. by Yelp users
Massapequa, NY7 days ago
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ Star Guy Fieri Reveals His Favorite Connecticut Restaurant
Norwalk, CT4 days ago
Middletown school employees under investigation for TikTok video
Middletown, NY1 day ago
Harlem man stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn apartment
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago
NYC food vendor attacked with tire iron in alleged $20K shakedown outside City Hall
New York City, NY6 days ago
Manhattan's first public beach set to open this summer
Manhattan, NY5 days ago
Man, 83, viciously pushed to ground at random on Upper West Side, suspect sought
New York City, NY4 days ago
Man killed in shooting near Harlem Shake Shack identified amid rash of weekend violence
New York City, NY5 days ago
Which Restaurants Do Celebrities Frequent The Most In New York?
New York City, NY12 days ago
Man Shot In Stomach Outside Crown Heights Building: NYPD
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Teenager brings loaded gun to Monroe HS, police say
Rochester, NY4 days ago
‘My son died an innocent man’: Family of Rikers Island inmate sues city on first anniversary of his death in solitary confinement
New York City, NY4 days ago
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Haverstraw, NY7 days ago
Man falls onto train tracks, severs leg when struck by train in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago
WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K
Toms River, NJ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy