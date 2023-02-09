Read full article on original website
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
KCRA.com
Mom describes attack after family got stuck during Sacramento sideshow; video shows kids fleeing car
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family said they were attacked after getting caught up in the middle of a sideshow on their way home in Sacramento and video shared on social media shows some of the scary moments. "We definitely all were fearing for our lives. I could hear it...
KCRA.com
'A lot of work': Localis chef Chris Barnum-Dann on competing in 'Plate It, Sacramento' reality show, Michelin star honor
Things are heating up in the kitchen. Two Sacramento-based chefs are going head to head to create a three-course meal in only 45 minutes on the Very Local cooking competition show "Plate it, Sacramento!" In this week's episode called "Going Vegetarian," chef Chris Barnum-Dann takes on chef Brett Bohlman. Barnum-Dann...
The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
Granite Bay father-daughter duo shed light on Asian American health issues
Asian American Pacific Islander leaders from all fields headed to Los Angeles this weekend for UCLA's AAPI Policy Summit. Among those speaking at the event were a father-daughter duo from Granite Bay, working to be the voices of two different health issues impacting the AAPI community.Dr. David Yee, a Urologic Oncologist, shared data that shows the healthcare disparities amongst AAPI groups. As a cancer surgeon, one of his passions is reducing healthcare disparities in terms of cancer outcomes.He and his colleagues at Sutter Medical Group took a deep dive into cancer screenings for the local population. Cancer is the leading...
KCRA.com
Story of late Bishop Gallegos to be performed Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A play honoring the life of a beloved Sacramento bishop will open this weekend. The performances Saturday will take place at the Sierra 2 Center for the Arts and Community in Sacramento. Tickets for the 5 p.m. show of “Burnt Tortillas” were still available as of Friday evening.
KCRA.com
Family remembers youngest Sacramento victim of Highway 160 crash, Curvontay Swygert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends of Curvontay Swygert, 16, stood on the pitcher's mound at Airport Little League fields and remembered the teen. They said he spent a lot of time there growing up playing baseball. More recently Swygert started writing songs and rapping with his brother, Curvon.
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
KCRA.com
Great Chuck Yeager Fly-In honors NorCal icon, record-setting WWII pilot
Monday would have been the 100th birthday of Chuck Yeager, one of the greatest Northern Californians of his generation. Several “Great Chuck Yeager Fly-In” celebrations were held around the world for Yeager, including one Monday morning at McClellan Park. Yeager was the first person to fly faster than...
KCRA.com
Southern California company plans to take over former Raging Waters site in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Southern California-based company plans to take over operations of the former Raging Waters in Sacramento. In an email to KCRA 3, Silverwood Entertainment, LLC said it intends to "update many of the attractions, increase the appeal and enhance the guest experience." Steven Dooner, the company's CEO, also said they are looking into making the Cal Expo-based water park a year-round operation to keep staff working all year and create more employment opportunities.
KCRA.com
Mojo’s Local Tap & Kitchen celebrates Super Bowl with Pliny the Younger tap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A midtown Sacramento taproom is celebrating the hype and energy of the Super Bowl with a special beer also known for drawing a lot of hype and energy. Mojo's Local Tap & Kitchen, with the help of a new chef, is also featuring a special menu for the big day. But what they are most looking forward to is the large turnout of beer enthusiasts seeking Pliny the Younger from Russian River Brewing Company.
KCRA.com
Sacramento Valentine Run and Walk fundraises to help people in crisis with legal aid
Dozens of people came out for the 20th annual Valentine Run and Walk for Justice in Sacramento on Saturday. The event helps provide free legal services for people in crisis who can’t afford to get help. It was back for the first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s...
Crews make 35 dump runs, clear 200,000 lbs of trash from Stockton trailer park
STOCKTON -- Isabel Lopez has lived across from the Stockton Park Village mobile home park at 1914 Auto Drive for years. She watched with a smile on her face as a long-awaited cleanup took place.The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, along with other agencies, conducted 35 dump runs and collected 196,180 pounds of trash from the mobile home park last month, according to data released last week."I feel very happy honestly because before it was such an awful mess," Lopez said in Spanish. "...other people would come to throw away trash, it was like a dump site and there was...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Family attacked after stuck in Sac sideshow, vigil for victim of HWY 160 crash, US downs 4 objects in 8 days
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sacramento sideshow, fight caught on camera
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento sideshow turned into a physical fight was caught on camera and posted to social media Saturday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:15 a.m. after getting multiple calls of a sideshow on Amherst Street and Ferran Avenue near Meadowview, according to officials.
KCRA.com
Stepfather arrested after 3-year-old dies in Sacramento
The stepfather of a 3-year-old who died last week in Sacramento has been arrested and faces child endangerment and homicide charges, police said on Monday. Lashawn Sparks, 30, was arrested Friday in connection with what Sacramento police called a suspicious death investigation. Leer en español. Sacramento police had responded...
That time Northern California had a near nuclear accident
(KTXL) — The Sacramento region has a rich history of United States Air Force aviation, but on a Tuesday in 1961 that history turned dark as an aircraft armed with nuclear bombs crashed in Sutter County. Following World War II the United States Air Force was looking to add a modern bomber to its fleet […]
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish early morning house fire in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews were able to quickly extinguish an early morning house fire in North Sacramento on Monday. The fire happened at a home on Dixieanne Avenue around 5:15 a.m. The family living in the home was able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported in...
Student says someone tried to grab them while walking to school in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento student says someone tried to grab them while they were on the way to school this week. The incident happened Thursday morning. In a statement sent to John Still School families, officials say the student reported that they were off campus but on their way to school when the suspect approached them. The student hurried to campus and reported the incident. Sacramento police were then notified, the school district says, but the suspect has not been found. Increased security was present at dismissal on Thursday due to the incident. School officials are urging students to try and travel in groups when walking to and from school whenever possible.
KCRA.com
The River Cats hold job fair ahead of the 2023 season
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Baseball season is just around the corner and the River Cats held their annual job fair to fill Sutter Health Park positions. The job fair took place Saturday at 400 Ballpark Drive in West Sacramento. Requirements include being 18 years old and up, and 21...
Guardsman Online
UC Davis Body Donation Program Moves to Water Cremations to Protect Environment
As part of its Body Donation Program, the University of California, Davis is building a water cremation facility to sustainably dispose of bodies that are received by the School of Medicine. The new fit-for-purpose facility is part of the university’s $620 million Aggie Square development proposed to open on Dec. 15, 2024. Expected to be fully operational in the Summer of 2025, the facility and the whole development are targeted to be LEED Silver-certified following the UC system standards.
