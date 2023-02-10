(Willmar MN-) A former book keeper for a church who is also a former treasurer for Norway Lake Township in Kandiyohi County faces 17 counts of theft and 2 counts of theft by swindle for allegedly embezzling funds. 60-year-old Debra Hamborg of Sunburg is accused of stealing more than $81,000 from the Sunburg Free Lutheran Church and more than $18,000 from Norway Lake Township. The criminal complaint says Hamborg wrote checks from the church and the township accounts and gave them to family members in Benson from July of 2018 through January of 2022. The investigation began in February of last year when church officials contacted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department regarding financial irregularities. Hamborg appeared in Kandiyohi County District Court for an omnibus hearing last week and is currently free without bail.

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO