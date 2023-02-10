Read full article on original website
WHS boys complete 2-0 hoops weekend; Lady Jays win
The Worthington High School boys basketball team completed a two-game sweep of its weekend games by holding off Jordan 59-54 on Saturday night to improve to 16-3 on the season. The Trojans got off to hot start and were up 21-8 on the Hubmen before Jordan exploded for a 16-0...
Fulda Woman Injured in Collision Sunday Afternoon
LAKE BENTON – A Fulda woman was injured when her vehicle collided with another vehicle on US Highway 75 in Pipestone County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 1:29 Sunday afternoon, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on 211th St and a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on US Hwy 75, when they collided in the intersection.
Statewide Alert For Minnesota Man Who Skipped His Murder Trial
Windom, MN (KROC-AM News) - A statewide alert has been issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for a man who failed to appear in court this morning for his murder trial. 58-year-old Ralph Leslie Apmann is on trial for second-degree murder in Cottonwood County, where he is accused...
1 dead,1 critically injured in motorcycle crash
Sioux Falls Police responded to a motorcycle vs SUV crash Saturday afternoon
Sunburg woman charged with stealing from church, Norway Lake Township
(Willmar MN-) A former book keeper for a church who is also a former treasurer for Norway Lake Township in Kandiyohi County faces 17 counts of theft and 2 counts of theft by swindle for allegedly embezzling funds. 60-year-old Debra Hamborg of Sunburg is accused of stealing more than $81,000 from the Sunburg Free Lutheran Church and more than $18,000 from Norway Lake Township. The criminal complaint says Hamborg wrote checks from the church and the township accounts and gave them to family members in Benson from July of 2018 through January of 2022. The investigation began in February of last year when church officials contacted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department regarding financial irregularities. Hamborg appeared in Kandiyohi County District Court for an omnibus hearing last week and is currently free without bail.
Worthington EDA awards money through two programs
The Worthington Economic Development Authority on Monday approved an application for its Two Percent Loan Program from Sayveo’s Asian Food Market. The business, located at 1033 Second Ave., is planning work that includes the addition of a kitchen in the building and renovation of the breakroom area. This work will allow for deli-type service in the business. The business currently employees one-full time employee and plans to add another as a result of this renovation.
