laguestlist.com

Alicia Keys and Hennessy Paradis Celebrate ‘‘PARADIS(E) On Earth’ with Exclusive Performance in Joshua Tree By Staff, 7 days ago

By Staff, 7 days ago

On Tuesday, February 7th, Hennessy Paradis hosted an intimate group of VIPs and tastemakers in the Joshua Tree desert to celebrate its new campaign, “Paradis(e) ...