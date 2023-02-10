The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: "Shoot 'Em Down" Biden Shoots 'Em Down Again, More Trouble for the OLCC Bourbon Snatchers, and Ben Affleck as the Head of Nike's Uncomfortable Shoe Division By Wm. Steven Humphrey, 9 days ago

By Wm. Steven Humphrey, 9 days ago

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, ...