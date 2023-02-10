HOCHTIEF : Agilent Technologies Selects Turner to Build $725 Million Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in Frederick, Colorado

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect kills JeffCo Sheriff K9 near School of MinesHeather WillardGolden, CO
Americans can apply for a one-time rebate payment between $300 and $1,400 - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanDenver, CO
Ida Jones: The meanest woman in DenverRick ZandDenver, CO
UPDATE: State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency programMatt WhittakerColorado State
Opinion: Homeless shelters must protect gay peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Comments / 0