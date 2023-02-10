Toxic chemicals leave health concerns for Ohio residents returning after train crash

E xperts are voicing concerns about long-term health risks caused by a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio , that resulted in deadly chemicals being spilled.

After about 50 train cars on a Norfolk Southern Railroad train derailed, smoke containing deadly chemicals, such as vinyl chloride, phosgene, hydrogen chloride, and other gases, were spewed into the air when the cars caught fire. Authorities quickly ordered residents to evacuate the area, likely saving many, experts told ABC News, but concerns remain. One emerging problem is reports of animals around the crash site exhibiting strange behavior, with some even dying.

Taylor Holzer, a local farmer who runs Parker Dairy with his family and serves as a registered foxkeeper with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, reported the sudden deaths and injuries of many of his foxes, despite residing outside the evacuation zone.

(Melissa Smith via AP) In this photo provided by Melissa Smith, a train fire is seen from her farm in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in the Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below.



EXPLOSION FEARS LOOM AS OHIO TRAIN CONTINUES TO BURN DAYS AFTER DERAILMENT

“Out of nowhere, he just started coughing really hard, just shut down,” Holzer told WKBN 27 News. “This is not how a fox should act. He is very weak, limp. His eyes are very watery and weepy.”

“Smoke and chemicals from the train, that’s the only thing that can cause it, because it doesn’t just happen out of nowhere,” he added. “The chemicals that we’re being told are safe in the air, that’s definitely not safe for the animals … or people.”

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.



Information and updates about the crash have been sparse after the freight train crashed a week ago. The train, traveling from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, derailed Friday, Feb. 3, and burned throughout the weekend.

However, the disaster was largely overlooked in the wake of news about the military shooting down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic on Saturday afternoon and President Joe Biden delivering his second State of the Union address on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a NewsNation reporter was arrested during a press conference in which Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) was giving an update on the derailment.

The fact that the problems are being reported outside of the initial evacuation zone is causing concern, showing the problem may be more widespread than authorities are letting on.

In a statement from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, it assured residents that conditions are safe, and the risk to animals and livestock is low.

"The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is assuring Ohioans its food supply is safe and the risk to livestock remains low following the East Palestine train derailment," the statement read. "ODA has not received any official reports regarding the wellness of animals related to the incident. As the Ohio EPA and area agencies continue to monitor the air and water quality, ODA is ready to assist as needed."

It added that anyone who does notice odd behavior from their livestock or pets should contact their local veterinarian.

The chemicals shot into the air can lead to a variety of severe health problems. The inhalation of vinyl chloride fumes can cause dizziness, nausea, headache, visual disturbances, and respiratory issues, along with many other health troubles, civil and environmental engineering professor Ashok Kumar of the University of Toledo told ABC News. Chemical and biomolecular engineering professor Kevin Crist, the director of Ohio University's Air Quality Center, added that the chemical can cause cancer in the liver and other organs.

"Breathe those in under heavy concentrations, and it’s really bad for you," he said. "It’s like an acid mist. It’s not something that you want to be around in high concentrations."

(Ohio National Guard via AP) Ohio National Guard, ONG 52nd Civil Support Team members prepare to enter an incident area to assess remaining hazards with a lightweight inflatable decontamination system in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.



Hydrogen chloride can lead to throat irritation and skin problems, while phosgene can lead to choking and chest constriction, Kumar added.

Aside from the fumes, there is also the problem of the chemical in the soil and water supply. Crist said that health officials are going to take soil samples around the crash site and remove any contaminated soil.

Norfolk Southern and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will work together in the cleanup of the spill, which is expected to take years to complete. However, authorities have deemed air and water samples safe as of Tuesday, despite lingering concerns by others.

Officials carried out a controlled burn to prevent a "catastrophic tanker failure" that could have resulted in a massive explosion that would have increased the affected area.