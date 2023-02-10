SMART train hits vehicle on tracks in Novato, killing elderly driver

View above fatal crash involving a SMART train and vehicle in Novato 00:40

NOVATO -- A Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) train collided with a vehicle on the trackway in Novato late Friday morning, killing the vehicle's elderly driver.

The agency said the train, the southbound Trip 17, struck the vehicle at 11:20 a.m. near Hamiltion Parkway and Nave Drive just north of the Novato Hamilton station.

A patrol officer was within earshot of the crash when it happened and went to the scene and found the woman, Novato police said.

Investigators determined the SMART train was heading south when it hit the vehicle, which was going east and apparently went under the lowered crossing arms before being struck, according to police.

There were no injuries to any of the train's 28 passengers or crew members.

It was not immediately known why the vehicle was on the tracks when the train approached.

SMART said Trips 16 northbound and 17 southbound were canceled following the crash. A bus bridge was set up between the downtown Novato station and San Rafael stations, including the Civic Center and Novato Hamilton stations.

Trains were operating on schedule between the Larkspur and San Rafael stations, and the Novato Downtown and Sonoma County Airport stations.

SMART said passengers stranded by a canceled train can be reimbursed for an emergency ride by taxi, Uber, Lyft, or equivalent. More information for the Free Emergency Ride Program for Marin and Sonoma counties can be found at:

Marin: https://www.tam.ca.gov/erh/

Sonoma: https://scta.ca.gov/projects/emergency-ride/