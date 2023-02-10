Open in App
Novato, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

SMART train hits vehicle on tracks in Novato, killing elderly driver

By CBS San Francisco,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xa6gE_0kjebmPd00

View above fatal crash involving a SMART train and vehicle in Novato 00:40

NOVATO -- A Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) train collided with a vehicle on the trackway in Novato late Friday morning, killing the vehicle's elderly driver.

The agency said the train, the southbound Trip 17, struck the vehicle at 11:20 a.m. near Hamiltion Parkway and Nave Drive just north of the Novato Hamilton station.

A patrol officer was within earshot of the crash when it happened and went to the scene and found the woman, Novato police said.

Investigators determined the SMART train was heading south when it hit the vehicle, which was going east and apparently went under the lowered crossing arms before being struck, according to police.

There were no injuries to any of the train's 28 passengers or crew members.

It was not immediately known why the vehicle was on the tracks when the train approached.

SMART said Trips 16 northbound and 17 southbound were canceled following the crash. A bus bridge was set up between the downtown Novato station and San Rafael stations, including the Civic Center and Novato Hamilton stations.

Trains were operating on schedule between the Larkspur and San Rafael stations, and the Novato Downtown and Sonoma County Airport stations.

SMART said passengers stranded by a canceled train can be reimbursed for an emergency ride by taxi, Uber, Lyft, or equivalent. More information for the Free Emergency Ride Program for Marin and Sonoma counties can be found at:

Marin: https://www.tam.ca.gov/erh/

Sonoma: https://scta.ca.gov/projects/emergency-ride/

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
1 dead, 5 injured including firefighters when Tesla slams into fire truck on I-680
Walnut Creek, CA1 day ago
1 dead after Tesla slams into fire truck on I-680 in Walnut Creek, officials say
Walnut Creek, CA1 day ago
Man shot near Tesla distribution center in Livermore Friday night
Livermore, CA1 day ago
2 children hurt, gas fire erupts after car crashes in Oakland Hills
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at commercial structure in San Leandro
San Leandro, CA17 hours ago
Marin 911: Woman struck by train in Novato identified
Novato, CA3 days ago
East Bay cyclists say they're targets of malicious car assaults
Oakland, CA2 days ago
North Bay RV park closure would displace longtime residents
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
2 people shot then crash car into Richmond apartments
Richmond, CA1 day ago
Neighbors, community rallies around family displaced by deadly SF explosion
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
Bay Area police seek man who allegedly raped woman at local beach
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Oakland man riding stolen motorcycle shot by officers after attempted carjacking at gunpoint: Police
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Power restored to most Oakland customers but thousands to remain in dark overnight
Oakland, CA5 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection with Antioch stabbing
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Man dies in fatal crash on I-660 in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill, CA3 days ago
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Mountain View
Mountain View, CA4 days ago
Weeklong ransomware attack on Oakland government drags on
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in East Oakland
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Bloodied victim flags down police during Santa Rosa carjacking
Santa Rosa, CA3 days ago
Suspects in drive-by shooting targeting Oakland PD officers in custody
Oakland, CA3 days ago
Fremont police arrest suspect in city's first homicide of 2023
Fremont, CA3 days ago
Man accused in San Francisco deadly home explosion sobs in court
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Bay Area used car dealerships struggle despite upturn in prices and inventory
Vallejo, CA2 days ago
Why there is always traffic on Interstate 80 between Vacaville and Fairfield
Vacaville, CA3 days ago
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run on northbound 680
San Jose, CA6 days ago
Officials Identify Inmate Who Died in San Francisco Jail Wednesday
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Antioch man arrested for liquor store homicide
Antioch, CA4 days ago
Weekend sideshow with nearly 150 on scene shuts down Bay Bridge eastern span
San Francisco, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy