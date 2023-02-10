Open in App
San Mateo, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

Arrest made in San Mateo robbery, shooting of cannabis dispensary worker

By CBS San Francisco,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDGym_0kjeblWu00

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:46

SAN MATEO – Authorities in San Mateo have arrested a man in connection with the robbery and shooting of a man driving home from his job at a cannabis dispensary late last year.

Police said on the afternoon of October 3, the victim left work at an Oakland dispensary. On his way home, he noticed two men in a Volkswagen following him on the San Mateo Bridge.

The victim pulled off the freeway and backed his vehicle into a parking spot near the 700 block of Fathom Drive.

The suspects then pulled up next to the victim's minivan. As the victim attempted to drive away, police said one of the suspects broke the passenger window and took a bag from the vehicle, while the other suspect fired two shots at the rear of the van.

Police said the van drove away from the area before the suspects fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, police said they identified the suspected shooter. Detectives learned that he was in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail, but was bailing out.

On Wednesday, San Mateo detectives arrested the suspect as he was released from the Contra Costa County Jail. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Leimarion Johnson, was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of robbery, assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited vehicle and conspiracy.

Police said Friday that a search of Johnson's home yielded clothing worn by him during the October 3 shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

According to jail records, Johnson remains in custody at the San Mateo County Jail. It was not immediately known when he would appear in court on the charges.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oakland, CA
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in East Oakland
Oakland, CA2 days ago
ULTA beauty thefts lead to major East Bay fencing operation
Oakland, CA2 days ago
East Bay cyclists say they're targets of malicious car assaults
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Most Popular
Suspect arrested in connection with assault, carjacking food vendor
San Jose, CA19 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection with Antioch stabbing
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Video shows bat-wielding shop owner assault street vendor in San Jose
San Jose, CA8 hours ago
Man shot near Tesla distribution center in Livermore Friday night
Livermore, CA1 day ago
16-year-old boy arrested for armed robbery at Morgan Hill Target store
Morgan Hill, CA2 days ago
Fairfield man accused of murdering wife after both reported missing
Fairfield, CA2 days ago
2 people shot then crash car into Richmond apartments
Richmond, CA1 day ago
Antioch 19-year-old charged with murder in January fatal shooting
Antioch, CA3 days ago
1 dead, 5 injured including firefighters when Tesla slams into fire truck on I-680
Walnut Creek, CA1 day ago
Fremont police arrest suspect in city's first homicide of 2023
Fremont, CA3 days ago
Alleged San Francisco synagogue gunman pleads not guilty to hate crimes
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Man accused in San Francisco deadly home explosion sobs in court
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Weeklong ransomware attack on Oakland government drags on
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Neighbors, community rallies around family displaced by deadly SF explosion
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
2 children hurt, gas fire erupts after car crashes in Oakland Hills
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Abducted San Jose 2-year-old found safe; Mother suspected in kidnapping still at large
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at commercial structure in San Leandro
San Leandro, CA17 hours ago
Former Oakland police chief Armstrong weighs options as supporters protest firing
Oakland, CA3 days ago
A mother of three, a loving caregiver; The victims of the horrific Sunset District house explosion
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Update: Armstrong blasts firing from position as chief, calls it 'fundamentally wrong'
Oakland, CA4 days ago
North Bay RV park closure would displace longtime residents
San Rafael, CA1 day ago
Power restored to most Oakland customers but thousands to remain in dark overnight
Oakland, CA5 hours ago
San Mateo County authorizes housing funding for Half Moon Bay mass shooting victims
Half Moon Bay, CA4 days ago
Judge hears Sunny Balwani's request to remain free through appeal in Theranos case
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Residents near Sunset District home explosion meet with city, hope to move forward
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Bay Area used car dealerships struggle despite upturn in prices and inventory
Vallejo, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy