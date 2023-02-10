ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Super Bowl 2023: Beer, concession prices for Chiefs vs. Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Arizona

Lola’s Tacos will be one of the "local" eateries available at the Super Bowl and Lola Olivares' food offerings are available every home game for the Arizona Cardinals. Olivares was taught how to cook by her grandparents according to interviews. Her restaurant's specialty is various tacos, but Olivares has a special drink menu for Sunday as well. Being a vendor at the Super Bowl is expected to be noteworthy for her business.
KANSAS CITY, MO
'24 DE Isaiah Sanders is an emerging player to watch this spring

Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola edge rusher Isaiah Sanders is an intriguing prospect who could emerge this spring as one of the more coveted pass rushers out West. Sanders had a solid junior season for the Cubs as a hybrid outside linebacker/edge rusher. He finished the year with 72 tackles, 14 for loss and 7.5 sacks to earn all-league and All-CIF honors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Four-Star OL Brandon Baker talks new offer from Notre Dame, upcoming visits

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei junior offensive lineman Brandon Baker picked up a scholarship offer from Notre Dame earlier today and said he hopes to visit South Bend. Baker is on the short list when talking about the top offensive tackles in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 56 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 20 in the Top247.
SANTA ANA, CA
